New ISA GT 33m: sophisticated coupé

by ISA Yachts 22 Sep 07:37 PDT

ISA Yachts, a brand of Palumbo Superyachts, announces the launch of a new model of the Granturismo line: the compact 33 metres with sinuous lines and a sophisticated soul.

The exterior and interior design is by Architect Enrico Gobbi - Team for Design, while the naval engineering is by Palumbo Superyachts.

Inspired by its older sisters, ISA GT 33 is a competitive project aiming to encapsulate the incisive shapes, the innovations and the original details of the Granturismo line.

ISA GT 33m - photo © ISA Yachts
ISA GT 33m - photo © ISA Yachts

The exterior design portrays a great coupé effect through the pronounced bow, the superstructure located toward the stern and the arches connecting all the decks: the traits that have made the ISA brand so distinctive all over the world.

On both the main and the upper deck, continuity between the indoor and outdoor layout is achieved through the use of the same materials and the purposeful design of the lighting system.

ISA GT 33m - photo © ISA Yachts
ISA GT 33m - photo © ISA Yachts

The placing of these areas on a single-level floor further facilitates the merging to create a dynamic and versatile environment. To this purpose, the cockpit sofas on the main deck have been designed so as not to obstruct the view from indoor. Typical of all ISA GT projects, the upper deck features a circular dining room which, thanks to the 180-degree sliding window, opens the view on the cockpit, again to the purpose of creating a single indoor/ outdoor space.

Compact yet functional, ISA GT 33 has a hydro-massage swimming pool in the bow.
ISA GT 33 can accommodate up to 10 people, with the owner cabin located on the main deck forward, while 2 VIP cabins and 2 double cabins with twin beds are below deck. The service is guaranteed by five crew members.

With aluminum hull and superstructure, ISA GT 33 is equipped with twin MTU 1620hp engines powering it to a top speed of 21 knots and guaranteeing a cruise speed of 19 knots.

ISA GT 33m - photo © ISA Yachts
ISA GT 33m - photo © ISA Yachts
ISA GT 33m - photo © ISA Yachts
ISA GT 33m - photo © ISA Yachts

