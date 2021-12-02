LP Design UK unveils the EXO 144, the most compact explorer of the EXO range

by LP Design UK 15 Oct 06:58 PDT

A compact explorer that boasts a range of 4000 nautical miles

Her numbers: 44 metres (144 feet) overall length, 8.5 metres (28 feet) beam and a range of 4000 nautical miles.

The EXO 144 unveiled by LP Design UK is the most compact explorer of the range, and she embodies the 'power of pure purpose' philosophy that led the designers to rationalise each aspect of the vessel, from concept to detail.

"After having introduced the 187 ft and the 208 ft, we felt that an offering in the smaller end of the explorer superyacht market is essential for us" explains Richard Liebowitz, owner of LP Design UK.

The compact dimensions of this explorer, still 420 gross tons of volume, will reflect in the price and operating cost as well. Even though she is less than 500 GT, the designers propose a concept that comply with the IMO Tier III NOx regulation. LP Design UK hope to soon announce partnership with noted shipyard to further develop the Build Specification, pricing guide, and potential delivery date.

A beautiful and long lasting tool for unforgettable experiences

At the core of the EXO Explorer range philosophy lies the fact that there are no elements "just for show".

From the breakwater bow to the integrated stern platform, only proven nautical designs were chosen, with the aim of creating a long lasting yacht.

A true explorer that offers the possibility to enjoy unforgettable experiences.

The captain of the 63-metre motor yacht Meridian explains what an explorer is in these words: "For us, ownership of this vessel is not 'about the boat'. It is just a 'tool' - albeit a magnificent one - for experiences. For getting to amazing, remote places."

The layout of the Exo 144 has been carefully studied: the circulation between decks for both passengers and crew is an outstanding feature. Activity areas include shaded dining, lounges, and sizeable pool on the "boat deck". With tenders overboard, additional space is liberated for a range of leisure activities.

For owners and guests

The main and upper decks were designed with the owner and guests in mind. LP Design UK placed the master suite on the upper deck, which has numerous advantages over having it forward on the main deck.

Going upward leaves an impression of a 'penthouse', with the superior views that most offer. In addition, a larger footprint area can be achieved, and freeing up the main deck for the Dining Salon forward benefits the guests by offering a completely separate gathering zone away from the Main Salon.

Designer Richard Liebowitz explains: "Our vision of the Owner's Stateroom is based on elegance, exemplary functionality, expansive exterior views, and ample storage. Awaiting the input of the owner's wishes for materials and finishes, the space shall offer practicality, comfort, and convenience."

Privacy is guaranteed, with a sophisticated, multi-density window drapery system - from shadow screen sheer curtains, to opaque black-out. The entrance Foyer, part of the private suite, is accessed via a two-story stair hall, exclusive to the Owner Stateroom.

Since the wheelhouse is located on the upper deck, the owner can interact more closely with the captain and get involved in the art of navigation.

This illustrates the fact that we are aboard a compact explorer, whose owner is motivated by the passion for the sea and the desire to seize unforgettable experiences rather than simply seeking out a luxurious experience.

Oversized tender and observation deck

A foundation ethos of the EXOs are 'oversized tenders': the best companion of a true explorer. The EXO 144 features a 7.2metre (23.6 foot) tender that is actually larger than most in-class. The space for storing such a big tender was achievable thanks to a design process that carefully prioritised the most crucial elements.

"Stepping back, when we start the early space-planning for any project we work with the 'big lumps' first: the engine room, the master stateroom, the tenders. The rest of the spaces can generally be fit around those.

We considered the tender position at the main deck aft, per EXO208. And we can still do that, if a client wishes. However, the current 'Boat Deck' position, a traditional one, is frankly a more economical solution."

Moving up, we encounter the sundeck and a lounge area. A stairway led us from here to the Observation Deck, an observation point with spectacular sea views. Further, the perch provides a safety facility for a watchman during navigation of certain waters, and it's a working platform for servicing and maintaining the varied equipment on the prodigious mast.

Stern configuration and Beach Club

The stern configuration reinforces the "power of pure purpose" philosophy. The unique sculptural stern and platform area is both a security statement, and a functional answer to access the Beach Club and the essential steering machinery housed aft. A computer-generated 3-D model was indispensable for analysis and refinement of the complex surfacing development.

The Beach Club isn't merely a staging area for sporty activities. Indeed, utilising the port side boarding platform, the Club is an essential arrival space from the ship's, or guest tenders. Crucially, as a lounge space, the room essentially becomes a second, more intimate salon.

Interior: architectural bones awaiting for the owner's input

The interior of EXO 144 has a fresh, welcoming atmosphere with an engaging level of detail, layered over slightly expressive form. It's neither traditional in style or overtly contemporary, while at the same time, being completely gender-neutral.

The proposed interior was conceived merely to show potential clients one possibility. Nearly any style of décor and finish would be doable within the otherwise rigorously architectural bones of this space. The canvas proposed by LP Design UK invites the owner to add his personality traits and customise the decor to his liking.

The Dining Salon is very adaptable and can be used during the day as a "internet lounge," library, online gaming area, and snack zone. In the evening, remarkable formal dining can be staged. Alternatively, the area will provide a welcoming atmosphere for fruitful discussions as a business (or expedition planning) conference centre.

The Salon's functionality is at the heart of its design. These types of vessels are frequently used by large families with various age groups that are attempting to achieve different goals, which explains why we come across various seating and functional areas that allow different members of larger groups to perform different activities.

Day or night, the salon has been designed to offer a wide range of options.

