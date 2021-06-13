Wavve helps boaters steer clear of trouble

by Wavve Boating 20 Oct 23:19 PDT

Now that summer is on the horizon, Wavve Boating - a marine navigation startup company - is helping boaters all across Australia get from point A to point B safely with their innovative approach to nautical maps. Recently promoted by Apple as a "New App We Love", and already built-in to over 35% of 2023 BRP Sea-Doo models, Wavve's unique approach not only shows the best routes, it intuitively shows boaters where NOT to go, completely customized to each boat to avoid shoals, water hazards and more.

While the app was just launched in Australia this October, what is Wavve Boating? It's described as an easy-to-use, marine navigation app that helps boaters navigate and explore with ease, while connecting them to the growing boating community. It's like Google Maps or Waze, but for boaters. Users can pinpoint marinas, restaurants, on-the-water-hazards, law enforcement, fishing spots and plenty of other useful points of interest for them and other Wavvers (Wavve users). The POIs are kept on the expansive and real-time Wavve map that also shows up-to-date tides, weather conditions and even wind strength and direction. Boaters now have the resources of an entire naval crew in the palm of their hand.

One Wavve Boating user recently shared their story while navigating the Outer Banks in North Carolina, USA. Jeanne-Marie, was on their way back from a day of island hopping and the prevailing current caused a delay in return time; forcing them to navigate the difficult waters at night. The navigation system they had on the boat was outdated and the situation became dire - "I was starting to panic" stated Jeanne-Marie. "Thankfully, I had just found and installed the Wavve app a few days prior... It literally saved us! We used the app to see where we were, the direction we were going, the path to the marina, and most importantly, where the channel markers were so we could stay between them. I stared at the screen and used the app exclusively to guide us in. If we hadn't had that app, we would've been in a really bad place."

Wavve Boating helps boaters navigate the water with confidence. You can find Wavve Boating in the Google Play and Apple App Store in Australia since the start of October.