Heesen at the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

by Heesen Yachts 30 Oct 04:37 PDT

At the Superyacht Village during the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, we are showcasing Project Aura. She is a 50-meter Steel and the most recent delivery among our series yachts.

Captain Billy Lockhart, the Owner's representative and the build captain of Project Aura, took delivery on May 17th and embarked on a 2,000 nautical-mile shakedown cruise from Rotterdam to Algeria via Gibraltar. 2,000 nautical miles in one go for the maiden voyage! Her speed ranging between 10 and 13 knots in seas that were sometimes quite rough. This was an impressive achievement... but not a fluke!

Captain Billy and his crew tackled this voyage with confidence because they knew what the previous boats in the series had already accomplished. Project Aura is the third in our 50-meter steel series, which has a proven track record. This was confirmed and reinforced by her sturdiness during the sea trials in the North Sea and via her consistent level of cruising comfort during the entire summer in the Mediterranean.

Project Aura YN 19650 Specifications: