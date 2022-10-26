Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey

Heesen at the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

by Heesen Yachts 30 Oct 04:37 PDT October 26-30, 2022

At the Superyacht Village during the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, we are showcasing Project Aura. She is a 50-meter Steel and the most recent delivery among our series yachts.

Captain Billy Lockhart, the Owner's representative and the build captain of Project Aura, took delivery on May 17th and embarked on a 2,000 nautical-mile shakedown cruise from Rotterdam to Algeria via Gibraltar. 2,000 nautical miles in one go for the maiden voyage! Her speed ranging between 10 and 13 knots in seas that were sometimes quite rough. This was an impressive achievement... but not a fluke!

Project Aura 19650 - 50m Steel Aluminium Superyacht - photo © Jeff Brown
Project Aura 19650 - 50m Steel Aluminium Superyacht - photo © Jeff Brown

Captain Billy and his crew tackled this voyage with confidence because they knew what the previous boats in the series had already accomplished. Project Aura is the third in our 50-meter steel series, which has a proven track record. This was confirmed and reinforced by her sturdiness during the sea trials in the North Sea and via her consistent level of cruising comfort during the entire summer in the Mediterranean.

Project Aura 19650 - 50m Steel Aluminium Superyacht - photo © Jeff Brown
Project Aura 19650 - 50m Steel Aluminium Superyacht - photo © Jeff Brown

Project Aura YN 19650 Specifications:

  • Hull type: Twin Propeller Motor Yacht, Displacement, Round Bilge
  • Naval Architect: Heesen Yachts
  • Interior Designer: Reymond Langton Design
  • Exterior Styling: Clifford Denn Design
  • Classification: Lloyds ® 100A1 SSC Yacht [#] LMC Large Commercial Yacht Code REG-YC Steel
  • Hull: Steel
  • Superstructure: Aluminium
  • Accommodation: 10 guests in 5 cabins, 9 crew in 5 cabins
  • Length overall: 49.9 metres (163' 8")
  • Beam overall: 9 metres (29' 6")
  • Draft at half load: 2.75 metres (9' 0")
  • Displacement (half load): 440 tons (970,000 lbs) approx.
  • Tonnage: 499 GT approx.
  • Maximum (half load): 15 knot
  • Range: 3,800 nm at 12 knots
  • Fuel capacity: 60,000 litres (15,850 US gallon)
  • Fresh water capacity: 20,000 litres (5,300 US gallon)
  • Main engines: 2x MTU 8V 4000 M63
  • Maximum power: 2x 1,000 KW
  • Gearbox: 2x ZF 5311
  • Engine control: MTU Blue Vision NG
  • Propellers: 2x Five Blade Fixed Pitch
  • Generators: 2x Zenoro, each 118 KW, 50 hertz
  • Bowthruster: Hydraulically driven make ZF-Marine 90 KW
  • Stabilisers: Naiad Dynamics, 2 fins, type 575, zero speed
  • Freshwater maker: 2 X Idromar, capacity 6000 litres per day each (1,985 US gallon)
  • Hot water boiler: 2x 200 litres (2x 52.8 US gallon)
  • Sanitary treatment: Hamann HL-Cont Plus 025
  • Air-Conditioning: Heinen & Hopman
  • Anchor winch: 2x Maxwell 11000 VCW
  • Mooring Capstan: 2x Maxwell 8000 VCW
  • Passarelle: Hydromar
  • Jacuzzi: Pool Spa Victoria
  • Tender: 6.1 m (20') owners delivery
  • Water scooter: 3 m (9' 10") owners delivery
  • Tender crane: Hydromar SWL 2000 KG (4400 LBS)

Project Aura 19650 - 50m Steel Aluminium Superyacht - photo © Heesen Yachts
Project Aura 19650 - 50m Steel Aluminium Superyacht - photo © Heesen Yachts
Project Aura 19650 - 50m Steel Aluminium Superyacht - photo © Heesen Yachts
Project Aura 19650 - 50m Steel Aluminium Superyacht - photo © Heesen Yachts
Project Aura 19650 - 50m Steel Aluminium Superyacht - photo © Heesen Yachts
Project Aura 19650 - 50m Steel Aluminium Superyacht - photo © Heesen Yachts
Project Aura 19650 - 50m Steel Aluminium Superyacht - photo © Heesen Yachts
Project Aura 19650 - 50m Steel Aluminium Superyacht - photo © Heesen Yachts
Project Aura 19650 - 50m Steel Aluminium Superyacht - photo © Heesen Yachts
Project Aura 19650 - 50m Steel Aluminium Superyacht - photo © Heesen Yachts

Related Articles

Heesen and Winch Design launch the new XV67
A springboard for clients' creativity to tailor the yacht to suit their needs. Four years ago, we launched Xventure, Heesen's first explorer concept design, which coupled our technical expertise with the creative flair of Winch Design. Posted on 1 Oct YN 20750 Project Orion keel laying
A new star is born Heesen is delighted to announce that the keel laying of YN 20750, Project Orion, took place on September 14 at the Oss shipyard, witnessed by the ABS surveyor. Posted on 24 Sep YN 20350 Project Jade construction update
50-metre semi-displacement, fast all-aluminium motor yacht below 500GT With her engines installed and her hull and superstructure joined together on August 20th, Heesen is delighted to confirm that Project Jade's construction remains on schedule. Posted on 26 Aug Heesen launches YN 19755 MY Reliance
The yacht began as a speculative venture Heesen is delighted to announce the launch of YN 19755, formerly known as Project Gemini and now named MY Reliance. Posted on 28 Jul 50-metre semi-displacement Book Ends delivered
The second yacht delivered in 2022 so far by Heesen Yachts Book Ends is a thoroughbred racehorse of a yacht with a top speed of over 23 knots. True to the Heesen philosophy, her performance comes not from brute power but from smart engineering. Posted on 7 Jul Heesen delivers 60-metre full-custom MY Lusine
Lusine is now on her way to welcome her owners Heesen is delighted to announce the delivery of MY Lusine, YN 19360, previously known as Project Falcon. Posted on 19 Feb Project Akira construction update
First in the new 57m FDHF all-aluminium class from Heesen Heesen is delighted to announce that the construction of YN 20457, Project Akira, began at the Oss shipyard on February 9, formally witnessed by the American Bureau of Shipping surveyor. Posted on 12 Feb Project Aura hits the water
Launched at the Oss facility on December 17 Heesen is delighted to announce that YN 19650 Project Aura was launched at the Oss facility on December 17. Posted on 24 Dec 2021 Project Cosmos hits the water!
Heesen launches largest yacht to date, a mighty 80-metre superyacht Heesen is delighted to announce that on November 19, 2021, YN 19480, Project Cosmos was launched at the shipyard in Oss. Posted on 24 Nov 2021 The 60-metre Project SkyFall comes together
The most powerful Heesen ever built Heesen is delighted to announce the next major step in the construction of the 60-metre, all-aluminium Project Skyfall, YN 19959. Posted on 17 Sep 2021
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERMcConaghy 2022 - MC63p & MC75 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy