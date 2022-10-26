Heesen at the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show
by Heesen Yachts 30 Oct 04:37 PDT
October 26-30, 2022
At the Superyacht Village during the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, we are showcasing Project Aura. She is a 50-meter Steel and the most recent delivery among our series yachts.
Captain Billy Lockhart, the Owner's representative and the build captain of Project Aura, took delivery on May 17th and embarked on a 2,000 nautical-mile shakedown cruise from Rotterdam to Algeria via Gibraltar. 2,000 nautical miles in one go for the maiden voyage! Her speed ranging between 10 and 13 knots in seas that were sometimes quite rough. This was an impressive achievement... but not a fluke!
Captain Billy and his crew tackled this voyage with confidence because they knew what the previous boats in the series had already accomplished. Project Aura is the third in our 50-meter steel series, which has a proven track record. This was confirmed and reinforced by her sturdiness during the sea trials in the North Sea and via her consistent level of cruising comfort during the entire summer in the Mediterranean.
Project Aura YN 19650 Specifications:
- Hull type: Twin Propeller Motor Yacht, Displacement, Round Bilge
- Naval Architect: Heesen Yachts
- Interior Designer: Reymond Langton Design
- Exterior Styling: Clifford Denn Design
- Classification: Lloyds ® 100A1 SSC Yacht [#] LMC Large Commercial Yacht Code REG-YC Steel
- Hull: Steel
- Superstructure: Aluminium
- Accommodation: 10 guests in 5 cabins, 9 crew in 5 cabins
- Length overall: 49.9 metres (163' 8")
- Beam overall: 9 metres (29' 6")
- Draft at half load: 2.75 metres (9' 0")
- Displacement (half load): 440 tons (970,000 lbs) approx.
- Tonnage: 499 GT approx.
- Maximum (half load): 15 knot
- Range: 3,800 nm at 12 knots
- Fuel capacity: 60,000 litres (15,850 US gallon)
- Fresh water capacity: 20,000 litres (5,300 US gallon)
- Main engines: 2x MTU 8V 4000 M63
- Maximum power: 2x 1,000 KW
- Gearbox: 2x ZF 5311
- Engine control: MTU Blue Vision NG
- Propellers: 2x Five Blade Fixed Pitch
- Generators: 2x Zenoro, each 118 KW, 50 hertz
- Bowthruster: Hydraulically driven make ZF-Marine 90 KW
- Stabilisers: Naiad Dynamics, 2 fins, type 575, zero speed
- Freshwater maker: 2 X Idromar, capacity 6000 litres per day each (1,985 US gallon)
- Hot water boiler: 2x 200 litres (2x 52.8 US gallon)
- Sanitary treatment: Hamann HL-Cont Plus 025
- Air-Conditioning: Heinen & Hopman
- Anchor winch: 2x Maxwell 11000 VCW
- Mooring Capstan: 2x Maxwell 8000 VCW
- Passarelle: Hydromar
- Jacuzzi: Pool Spa Victoria
- Tender: 6.1 m (20') owners delivery
- Water scooter: 3 m (9' 10") owners delivery
- Tender crane: Hydromar SWL 2000 KG (4400 LBS)