The official video of M/Y Kensho is out now!

by The Italian Sea Group 21 Nov 21:33 PST
MY 75m Kensho © The Italian Sea Group

This project was anything but ordinary, which is how the Owner came across The Italian Sea Group. As an innovative luxury shipyard, we knew that the owner had ambitious plans and would present us with a variety of design challenges, from the propulsion systems to the interiors and exteriors.

We were inspired by the Owner's philosophical view, and as a result, the 75-meter motor yacht "Kensho," which in Japanese stands for "Seeing one's true nature," was built.

75m Admiral Kensho - photo © Italian Sea Group
75m Admiral Kensho - photo © Italian Sea Group

