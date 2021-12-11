Please select your home edition
U-Boat Worx announces a major performance improvement for its Super Sub

by U-Boat Worx 21 Nov 22:11 PST

U-Boat Worx unveils new and exciting information about its Super Sub.

The ultra-luxury three-person submersible, which has a depth rating of 300 meters, is now the most flow-dynamic submersible the world has ever seen. Together with MARIN, the renowned Dutch maritime research institute specialising in computational flow dynamics, the top speed of the Super Sub was optimised from its initial 8-knot estimation up to as much as 10 knots. That is 3-4 knots faster than the top cruising speed of a bottlenose dolphin, and 7 knots faster than the average submersible.

The submersible now has the same efficient flow dynamics as an electric car.

U-Boat Worx Super Sub - photo © U-Boat Worx
U-Boat Worx Super Sub - photo © U-Boat Worx

"We are very excited about this development," says U-Boat Worx CEO Bert Houtman. "It's something we have been working hard on, and now to have the most flow-dynamic submersible possible, we couldn't be more pleased. We are confident that our clients will feel the same."

The Super Sub was introduced in 2021 as U-Boat Worx' fastest and most manoeuvrable design, delivering a dynamic dive experience and ability to deal with strong currents. The submersible has been sold to its first owner and U-Boat Worx is executing sea trials in Spring 2023.

U-Boat Worx Super Sub - photo © U-Boat Worx
U-Boat Worx Super Sub - photo © U-Boat Worx

The Super Sub has the best-in class propulsion system with four powerful thrusters delivering 60 kW of thrust. When combined with the rudders, it allows for steep 30-degree climbs and dives. The result is the smoothest and most exhilarating underwater experience, all while maintaining a 360-degree view.

U-Boat Worx Super Sub - photo © U-Boat Worx
U-Boat Worx Super Sub - photo © U-Boat Worx

