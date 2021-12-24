Please select your home edition
Project update: YN 20655, Project Venus keel laying

by Heesen Yachts 24 Nov 00:32 PST

Heesen is delighted to announce the keel-laying, on November 16, of a new 55-metre FDHF steel motor yacht.

Code-named Project Venus, YN 20655 is the latest in the 55-metre Steel Series, one of the most successful designs in the Heesen fleet. With bold and masculine exterior lines by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects, this yacht stands out on the water for her sturdy yet elegant profile, with a distinctive 'shark tooth' motif behind the wheelhouse windows to lend it an extra twist of personality. Venus is the third 55 to benefit from this model's major restyling.

YN 20655, Project Venus - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 20655, Project Venus - photo © Heesen Yachts

With an enclosed volume of 760GT, she is packed with all the latest features and design innovations. She's large enough to offer plenty of outdoor and indoor areas for relaxing, socializing and enjoying life on board, and yet not too big to access all the most charming harbours in the Mediterranean.

Luca Dini Design and Architecture worked closely with the shipyard's engineers to optimize Venus's layout, making the best use of her generous internal volume to offer guests the luxury of space and privacy. Twelve guests can be accommodated in six staterooms. The 82m2 owner's apartment is located forward on the main deck, and sports a French balcony on the starboard side, accessible via a sliding door. A secluded outdoor seating area offers a private haven for the owners in the open air.

YN 20655, Project Venus - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 20655, Project Venus - photo © Heesen Yachts

Thanks to her steel Fast Displacement Hull Form, Project Venus is not only extremely efficient throughout her speed range but offers superb security and comfort in all sea conditions. Two MTU4000 M63 (IMO Tier III) propel her to a maximum speed of 15.5 knots, and provide a transatlantic range of 4,500 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 13 knots.

"We are excited to celebrate this milestone in the construction of YN 20655, Project Venus," commented Friso Visser, Heesen's CCO. "Our 55-metre Steel Series is one of the most successful in Heesen's history. We pioneered the construction of superyachts on speculation in the 2000s with the launch of the 37-metre series. Today, we have mastered the art of building superyachts in series on proven engineering platforms, and offer no fewer than five different designs ranging from 50 to 57 metres. At 55 metres, Venus is among our Crown Jewels."

YN 20655, Project Venus - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 20655, Project Venus - photo © Heesen Yachts

The keel-laying took place at Talsma Shipyards, the world-class facility in Friesland to which Heesen has long contracted its steel fabrication. This allows Heesen's Oss yard, in line with industry best practice, to focus on its aluminium work without the risk of welding cross-contamination.

YN 20655, Project Venus, is the eighth in the successful 55-metre Steel Series and is available for delivery in Spring 2025.

Related Articles

Heesen at the 2022 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show
Showcasing Project Aura, a 50-meter Steel At the Superyacht Village during the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, we are showcasing Project Aura. She is a 50-meter Steel and the most recent delivery among our series yachts. Posted on 30 Oct Heesen and Winch Design launch the new XV67
A springboard for clients' creativity to tailor the yacht to suit their needs. Four years ago, we launched Xventure, Heesen's first explorer concept design, which coupled our technical expertise with the creative flair of Winch Design. Posted on 1 Oct YN 20750 Project Orion keel laying
A new star is born Heesen is delighted to announce that the keel laying of YN 20750, Project Orion, took place on September 14 at the Oss shipyard, witnessed by the ABS surveyor. Posted on 24 Sep YN 20350 Project Jade construction update
50-metre semi-displacement, fast all-aluminium motor yacht below 500GT With her engines installed and her hull and superstructure joined together on August 20th, Heesen is delighted to confirm that Project Jade's construction remains on schedule. Posted on 26 Aug Heesen launches YN 19755 MY Reliance
The yacht began as a speculative venture Heesen is delighted to announce the launch of YN 19755, formerly known as Project Gemini and now named MY Reliance. Posted on 28 Jul 50-metre semi-displacement Book Ends delivered
The second yacht delivered in 2022 so far by Heesen Yachts Book Ends is a thoroughbred racehorse of a yacht with a top speed of over 23 knots. True to the Heesen philosophy, her performance comes not from brute power but from smart engineering. Posted on 7 Jul Heesen delivers 60-metre full-custom MY Lusine
Lusine is now on her way to welcome her owners Heesen is delighted to announce the delivery of MY Lusine, YN 19360, previously known as Project Falcon. Posted on 19 Feb Project Akira construction update
First in the new 57m FDHF all-aluminium class from Heesen Heesen is delighted to announce that the construction of YN 20457, Project Akira, began at the Oss shipyard on February 9, formally witnessed by the American Bureau of Shipping surveyor. Posted on 12 Feb Project Aura hits the water
Launched at the Oss facility on December 17 Heesen is delighted to announce that YN 19650 Project Aura was launched at the Oss facility on December 17. Posted on 24 Dec 2021 Project Cosmos hits the water!
Heesen launches largest yacht to date, a mighty 80-metre superyacht Heesen is delighted to announce that on November 19, 2021, YN 19480, Project Cosmos was launched at the shipyard in Oss. Posted on 24 Nov 2021
