Sales success: Heesen wins contract for a full-custom 57-metre aluminium motor yacht

Project YN 20857, code-named Project Setteesettanta © Heesen Yachts Project YN 20857, code-named Project Setteesettanta © Heesen Yachts

by Heesen Yachts 3 Dec 16:18 PST

Heesen is elated to announce the sale of a full-custom all aluminium motor yacht.

Project YN 20857, code-named Project Setteesettanta, will be a pure expression of the shipyard DNA, featuring unique elements in both technology and design. Heesen is one of the few shipyards in the world specialising in lightweight aluminium yacht construction and was the first to adopt the ultra-efficient Fast Displacement Hull Form - the revolutionary concept devised by van Oossanen Naval Architects, which reduces fuel consumption by up to 20 per cent.

At 57 metres, with an internal volume of 920 GT, YN 20857 fits perfectly into the shipyard's production portfolio. With its balanced mix of Custom, Smart Custom, and Series yacht designs, Heesen is truly a one-stop shop in yacht construction that know how to optimise its state-of-the-art shipyard in Oss.

The yard has no fewer than 14 yachts currently in build, ranging from 50 to 80 metres, in both steel and aluminium. Deliveries run through 2026. The shipyard in Oss and the bespoke cabinetry workshop in Winterswijk are busier than ever, with their workforce of 1,000 skilled technicians and craftspeople.

The owners of YN 20857 are knowledgeable yacht owners and former Heesen clients. With experience gained through the extensive use of their previous vessel, they have commissioned a yacht that they know will fulfil all their requirements as a perfect platform for wonderful days at sea with family and friends.

Frank Laupman of Omega Architects has been tasked with the design of the exterior lines of this new project, while Cristiano Gatto Design is responsible for the interior.

Cristiano Gatto comments: "Over the years, we have created a strong bond with Heesen. We have been working on full custom yachts and their successful series.

Our relationship with the shipyard is exciting and inspiring at the same time. The mutual trust and the deep knowledge of our respective processes has strengthened over the years, and today it's reached new heights with YN 20850. This new project possesses all the characteristics to become the crown jewel in Heesen's fleet, and I'm sure it will create many ripples, just like MY Crazy Me did ten years ago!"

Surveyor Hugo Morgan-Harris is leading the owners' technical team on the build. He comments: "We are delighted to be supporting our clients in their new build of Project Setteesettanta at Heesen. We were fortunate enough to come in for the final stages of the build, trials, and delivery of their first Heesen, so we already have a great insight into their preferences and the technical aspects of Heesen's work. The interior design team at CGD was also involved with the previous build, so we have a solid foundation for this new full-custom project."

A draft of just 2.3 meters will allow Project Setteesettanta to cruise in shallow water. The yacht's lightweight aluminium construction, combined with its advanced hull design, allow for the installation of two compact and fuel-efficient MTU 16V2000M72 (1,440 kW) diesel engines, which are very modest powerplants for a yacht of 57m and 920GT. Project Setteesettanta will reach a top speed of 18 knots, with a transatlantic range of 3,900 nautical miles at 12 knots.

Twelve guests will be accommodated in six large cabins. The owners have reserved the upper deck as their own private haven, where the master stateroom is located forward with a 180-degree view and also enjoys private access to a huge terrace of nearly 200 sqm - which can also serve as a touch-and-go helipad. The VIP cabin is situated forward on the starboard side of the main deck, adjacent to a fully equipped gym. Four large guest cabins, two twins and two doubles, can be found on the lower deck.

An elegant oval staircase ascends through all four decks, running back-to-back with the crew staircase for perfect space optimisation. The dining area on the main deck is located towards the stern, adjacent to the aft terrace. Thanks to wide sliding doors, this space seamlessly connects with the outdoors.

The transom area is one of the key spaces on board Project Setteesettanta. Symmetrical sets of steps flank the four-metre infinity pool and lead the guests down to the swimming terrace, which features a hydraulic transformer platform for easy access to the water. With tenders and toys unobtrusively stowed in the forward garage behind gull-wing doors, the lazarette aft provides storage space for additional water toys.

Friso Visser, Heesen's CCO, comments: "We are extremely honoured that our clients have entrusted us with the build of a new yacht for the second time. YN 20857 will be a quintessential Heesen. Lightweight aluminium construction requires very specific skills. A full-custom, 57-metre motor yacht cannot be anything other than perfect, and there isn't a shipyard in the world with a better knowledge of the techniques and disciplines needed to reach these heights. This will be a memorable journey that will lead to the creation of a dream, and we can't wait to enjoy it with the owners of YN 20857 and their team."

Tank testing will take place at the Wolfson Unit in Southampton on December 20 and 21, and construction will officially commence with the laying of the keel in August 2023.

Project Setteesettanta - YN 20857