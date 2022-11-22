The Italian Sea Group and Giorgio Armani present the new 72-meter megayacht: Admiral

Please select your home edition
by The Italian Sea Group 11 Feb 09:14 PST

We are pleased to announce that The Italian Sea Group and Giorgio Armani will unveil the 72-meter Admiral megayacht at an exclusive private event to be held at the Marina di Carrara Headquarters on the evening of Saturday, 11 February.

The project, launched in 2020 and developed by Giorgio Armani and histeam in collaboration with the Admiral Style Centre, interprets and blends the DNA of the two brands to create a one-of-a-kind, avant-garde megayacht, the result of an encounter between the most exquisite aspects of the nautical and fashion worlds.

This yacht is the first of two designed entirely by Giorgio Armani, whose unmistakable style is immediately recognisable in both the exterior lines and the refined interiors. Timeless minimalism, which has always been part of the designer's creative philosophy, redefines the very essence of the high-end megayacht concept in a radical yet elegant way, basing itself on the principles of simplicity and sophistication.

Admiral 72 by Giorgio Armani - photo © The Italian Sea Group
Admiral 72 by Giorgio Armani - photo © The Italian Sea Group

The design of the exterior, featuring a clear architectural influence, is both meticulous and captivating: large, sharp, geometric volumes are perfectly balanced with curvier, softer shapes, for an ensemble that is majestic yet dynamic. Thanks to the large, full-height glazed openings, the effect inside is one of being seamlessly immersed in light and the surrounding environment, which can be adjusted thanks to a clever positioning of sliding panels.

The Armani/Casa interiors amplify Giorgio Armani's aesthetic philosophy, offering discreet, refined luxury and subdued tones. The décor is bold yet relaxed; the overall harmony is provided by a combination of elements that are skilfully combined into a space that is unquestionably exclusive and one of its kind. The apparent minimalism finds its counterpoint in the use of exquisite, refined materials, fine hand-crafted finishes, and a masterful mix of soft or vibrant colours.

Admiral 72 by Giorgio Armani - photo © The Italian Sea Group
Admiral 72 by Giorgio Armani - photo © The Italian Sea Group

"This megayacht, the result of an exciting partnership of which I am extremely proud, is further confirmation of our way of being able to realize unique projects with Made in Italy brands of excellence that share our values", comments Giovanni Costantino, Founder & CEO of The Italian Sea Group. "Giorgio Armani is synonymous with timeless elegance and sophistication, and his stylistic vision has also increased our stylistic sensitivity. This new yacht is projected to be positioned as a stylistic benchmark, also given the countless comments and regards we've received from various industry players. This therefore confirms our business model, which aims to customise every detail in order to make each of our works absolutely unique, in line with the vision and desire of each owner".

"The sea and design are two of my greatest passions. With this new collaboration, I have extended my idea of furnishing and decor to the nautical world, in which - just as in fashion - aesthetics and functionality come together in a natural and elegant style. This highly stimulating project has allowedme to create customised spaces with Armani/Casa - like made-to-measure clothing - with the same craftsmanship applied to the choice of materials, details and production", says Giorgio Armani, Chairman and CEO of the Armani Group.

The yacht will be delivered in early 2024.

