The Italian Sea Group delivered the first Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 in Sydney

Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 © The Italian Sea Group Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 © The Italian Sea Group

by The Italian Sea Group 31 Mar 14:37 PDT

The Italian Sea Group, global operator in luxury yachting, announces the delivery of the first Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 in Sydney, Australia.

The yacht, the first one finished in Acheso Gray, with its unmistakable super sporty silhouette, reached Port Jackson, one of the most renowned attractions in the city and located in the heart of Sydney Bay.

The debut of this innovative motor yacht, now a futuristic icon, in the Australian continent, is an important milestone for the Group, in line with its business expansion plan in the Asia Pacific, agreed upon and supported by Automobili Lamborghini.

TISG's strategy continues along with the growth of the Australian market, which, according to the Guardian, will reach 8% of the global yacht market within the next three years.

The delivery of the first yacht in the Australian hemisphere reinforces the relationship between TISG and "Lamborghini Melbourne", which will ensure efficient and specialized after-sales service in the territory.

"We are very proud of the success Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 is having in the Pacific, an area that offers interesting growth opportunities for all the Group's brands, in line with our international development strategy," comments Giovanni Costantino Founder & CEO of The Italian Sea Group. "The commercial success of this project and partnership with Automobili Lamborghini goes on, and the next sales will be delivered in the second half of 2024."

"Inspired by the design, colours and details of the Sián FKP 37, the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 is the perfect interpretation of a Lamborghini in the nautical sphere. We celebrate together with the super yacht client for owning a nautical masterpiece where the essence of Lamborghini DNA sets out to sail the sea in the Pacific embodying the same attitude of our super sports cars that race across the asphalt. With an incredibly strong sales performance of Lamborghini in Australia last year and seeing the success of Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63, we are excited to see how our shared values and a perfect synergy between Automobili Lamborghini and The Italian Sea Group will continue to grow in our region" said Francesco Scardaoni, Asia Pacific Region Director at Automobili Lamborghini.

Further deliveries of the Tecnomar For Lamborghini motor yacht are also planned in the Australian continent in 2023 and 2024.