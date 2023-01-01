Please select your home edition
Mackay Marina unveils first superyacht berth upgrade with exciting new features

by Mackay Marina 11 Sep 01:19 PDT
Mackay Marina unveils first superyacht berth upgrade with exciting new features © Mackay Marina

Mackay Marina, a premier destination for superyachts, is thrilled to announce the completion of its highly anticipated superyacht berth upgrade. This extensive enhancement project includes the installation of several cutting-edge features, aimed at providing an unparalleled experience for superyacht owners and their guests.

The key highlights of the superyacht berth upgrade are as follows:

  1. AJF Super Fender: Mackay Marina has invested in state-of-the-art AJF Super Fenders, renowned for their superior impact resistance and durability. These fenders ensure optimal protection for superyachts during berthing, minimising the risk of damage and ensuring a safe docking experience.

  2. Non-Slip Deck Finish: As part of the upgrade, Mackay Marina has introduced a new non-slip deck finish to enhance safety and convenience. This innovative deck finish provides excellent traction, even in wet conditions, reducing the risk of slips and falls for crew members and guests.

  3. Custom-Made Welcome Runner: To add a touch of luxury and exclusivity, Mackay Marina has commissioned a custom-made welcome runner for the centre of the berth. This runner creates a grand entrance and leaves a lasting impression on visitors.

  4. Patron Power Service Units: Understanding the importance of reliable power supply for superyachts, Mackay Marina has installed new Patron Power Service Units. These advanced units offer a seamless and efficient power connection, ensuring uninterrupted access to electricity for all onboard systems and amenities.

  5. New Signage: To enhance the overall aesthetics and branding of the marina, Mackay Marina has introduced new signage throughout the superyacht berths. These eye-catching signs not only provide clear directions but also showcase the marina's commitment to excellence and attention to detail.

"We are delighted to unveil the upgraded superyacht berths at Mackay Marina," said Ben Anderson, Marina Manager at Mackay Marina. "These enhancements reflect our dedication to providing world-class facilities and services for superyacht owners, crew and their guests. We believe that these new features will elevate the overall experience and further establish Mackay Marina as a premier destination for superyachts in the region."

The superyacht berth upgrade project is a testament to Mackay Marinas' commitment to continuous improvement and delivering exceptional experiences for its clientele. The marina's team of experts has worked diligently to ensure that every aspect of the upgrade meets the highest standards of quality, functionality, and aesthetics.

For more information about the superyacht berth upgrade and to explore the unrivaled facilities at Mackay Marina, please visit www.mackaymarina.com

