Record exhibitor applications received ahead of the 2024 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show © Groupe Beneteau Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show © Groupe Beneteau

by Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 28 Nov 02:00 PST

A record number of exhibitor applications for the 2024 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS) will see the event sold out early in the New Year.

While interest was expected to be high following this year's record-breaking show, Mulpha Events General Manager Johan Hasser said organisers have been overwhelmed by the response.

"More than 80% of the show space for our 2024 event (May 23 to 26) is already secured," he said. "Industry sentiment confirms SCIBS is a strong sales and marketing platform with many brands expanding and investing significantly more in their boat show display."

He said Mulpha was thrilled to welcome existing and new exhibitors to the iconic Sanctuary Cove location for the 35th annual SCIBS event.

"There will be no better opportunity for industry members to put their brands in front of an enthusiastic audience and for visitors to inspect and compare Australia's largest collection of the latest and best boats and marine products in one location."

The four-day event injects hundreds of millions of dollars into the Queensland economy. In 2023 there were a total of 334 exhibitors, 740 boats on show including 315 boats on water, 2,500 marine products and 109 global, Asia-Pacific or Australian product launches viewed by 47,000 boating and marine lifestyle enthusiasts.

The best brands on display

The show has already secured some of the biggest names in the industry. Following one of the largest line-ups on record hosting 315 boats in 2023, the Marina will see the return of popular exhibitors and brands including Arvor Boats, Eyachts, Fleming Yachts, Horizon Yachts, Maritimo, Palm Beach Motor Yachts, Princess Yachts, Riviera, Short Marine, Sports Marine, TMG Yachts, The Yacht Sales Co, Whitehaven Motor Yachts, and Yachtdomain (Leopard Catamarans).

The latest gear and tech exhibitors confirmed in the Pavilion include Stella, who are returning as the presenting partner of the Pavilion, Club Marine, Dometic, Garmin, Navico, Savwinch, and Vetus-Maxwell.

"We are proud to be sponsoring The Pavilion at SCIBS again in 2024, and with an increase in demand for recreational boating we expect the show to have record-attendance numbers," said Stella marketing manager Indiana Wagstaff.

"For more than 20 years, Stella has been innovating the marine industry, specialising in the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and distribution of premium marine equipment.

"On display we will have our lineup of Stella manufactured equipment including Hydraulic Lifters, Helm Chairs, Tender Chocks, Watermakers, Davits and Cranes. We are also excited to welcome the complete WhisperPower suite into our product range, which we plan to showcase at SCIBS alongside our distribution range from CMC Marine, Exalto, Marlec and Planus."

The all-new Marina Boulevard Hall will play host to some of the industry's most respected names including Pantaenius as the inaugural presenting partner.

Michaela Claes, from Pantaenius, said the company had established itself as one of the marine industry's premium preferred insurance providers, and was thrilled to be the presenting partner of the new Marina Boulevard Hall. "The Pantaenius team are all boaties at heart and therefore understand the value boat owners place on their vessels and the importance of providing the best service. Partnering with SCIBS is an ideal synergy between two like minded marine focused brands," she said.

AIMEX will be hosting their member stand along with the popular AIMEX Garden overlooking the Marina. "The AIMEX Garden was excellent last year, providing support and networking opportunities for our members and we're looking forward to building on the concept in 2024 in an exciting new location," said David Good, CEO of AIMEX.

Spotlight on trailerable boats

The very best in trailerable boats, watersports and inflatable craft throughout the streets of Sanctuary Cove in 2024 will include Australian Marine Centre, Fliteboard, JSW Powersports, Nautique Central, Northside Marine, Queensland Marine Centre, RIB Force Inflatables, Sirocco Marine, Surf Coast Marine, TR Marine, Whittley Boats, and Yamaha.

"We're excited to present a bigger trailer boat exhibition in 2024 with significantly more space within the Sports, Leisure Fishing precinct," said Mr Hasser.

Shaping up to be one of the biggest show exhibitors in the trailer boat segment and bringing industry leading brands including Highfield, Surtees, Jeanneau, Stabicraft and Haines Signature to the four-day event, is Northside Marine.

Sales manager Bill Hull said SCIBS has become "the ultimate boat show as it has the full range of everything boating, a great location and a wonderful atmosphere".

The boating and fishing megastore is looking forward to showcasing some of its premium craft including Jeanneau's Merry Fisher 895 Series 2 powerboat, which will be on show for the first time in Australia.

"We are excited to have one of the first 895 Series 2 in the Asia -Pacific region," he said. "This model has a lot of new features along with the increase from Twin F200 to F250 outboards."

Tickets on sale early for 2024

Due to popular demand, visitors from around the globe can plan their visit to SCIBS and Australia's favourite holiday playground well in advance with general admission tickets, Lagoon Beach Club VIP Experience tickets and accommodation packages on sale from November 28.

Early bird general admission tickets are available now from $30 (kids under 16 enter are free with a paying adult) and Lagoon Beach Club VIP Experience tickets from $299. Following the success of the streamlined ticketing process, tickets will only be available online.

Excitingly, this year the Show is delighted to partner with the Hunter Valley's newest accommodation destination The Lane Retreat, Bimbadgen offering early bird ticket purchasers the opportunity to win the ultimate Hunter Valley vineyard getaway valued at $3,000.

The popular Free Park 'n' Ride service will operate daily throughout the show from Warner Bros. Movie World, using a fleet of air-conditioned coaches.

Tickets available online from sanctuarycoveboatshow.com.au or via Oztix.

The 35th Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show will be held from May 23-26, 2024. For more visit sanctuarycoveboatshow.com.au

The Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show is owned and operated by Mulpha Events and is proudly supported by the Queensland Government, Tourism & Events Queensland, City of Gold Coast, Major Events Gold Coast and Major Sponsor Bentley Brisbane & Gold Coast.