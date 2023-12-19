Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 M600 LEADERBOARD

The Italian Sea Group: full steam ahead with three new Admiral and Tecnomar concepts

by The Italian Sea Group 11 Jan 03:42 PST
Admiral Explorer 50m Adventure © The Italian Sea Group

The Italian Sea Group presents in detail three new and futuristic projects developed by its Centro Stile. The concepts, announced in September 2023 during the Monaco Yacht Show, reflect the style of the Group, continuing with the consolidated stylistic trend while daring with details towards continuous futuristic innovation.

The three new projects are:

  • Admiral Explorer 50m Adventure characterised by unusual shapes and volumes,
  • Tecnomar 40m Cat 133 FT with visionary and futuristic design,
  • Tecnomar 46m Evo 155, the evolution of the historic EVO line.

Admiral Adventure, designed with the aim of developing a new 50-meters Admiral Explorer under the 499GT, respects all the stylistic elements of the Admiral brand, ensuring both the technical and layout performance of a motor yacht built for exploration and adventure.

The fully customizable aft deck area features a panoramic pool and foldable wings that increase the livable space on board. The forward VIP cabin has direct access to an outdoor reserved area and, thanks to large cantilevered windows on the hull, offers breathtaking views.

On the forward area of his dedicated deck, the Owner can enjoy a large swimming pool with a glass bottom and a pleasant private sunbathing area. On the top deck, in addition to the wheelhouse and the captain's cabin, a touch and go area has been incorporated. With a total of 6 cabins, 2 guests on the lower deck, 3 VIP cabins on the main deck and the owner cabin on the upper deck, Adventure offers the ideal number of cabins for a true explorer yacht of her size.

Tecnomar 40m Cat 133 FT - photo © The Italian Sea Group
Tecnomar 40m Cat 133 FT - photo © The Italian Sea Group

Tecnomar Cat 133 FT is the project of a catamaran under the 499 GT with the same visionary and futuristic design of THIS IS IT. The new catamaran's design, recalibrated to this size and the new volumes, has been studied to maximize the external spaces, exceeding 300 square metres, a truly unique feature considering the 40 meters of length.

The real added value is the study of the stern design, whereby using the two hulls, the 2 internal wings and the 2 foldable side doors, a " swimming platform" is planned which reaches a width of approximately 16m fully opened. The yacht's external lines maintain all the features of THIS IS IT, from the light lines to the extremely sporty details deriving from automotive, from the large glass surfaces to the various teak designs.

In line with the focus on green technology, approximately 70 square meters of solar panels will be integrated, both on the arches that link and design the side view of the yacht and on the "hat" of the sun deck.

Tecnomar 46m Evo 155 - photo © The Italian Sea Group
Tecnomar 46m Evo 155 - photo © The Italian Sea Group

Tecnomar 155 FT project was born from the need to give continuity to the highly successful line of Tecnomar-EVO in terms of style and functionality. The exteriors, strongly sporty and characterized by sinuous and captivating lines typical of the Tecnomar brand, guarantee all the comforts that a length of 46 meters can offer without exceeding 499GT. The innovative beach area, with a large stern window, features 2 foldable doors that allow direct access to the sea and a connection with the external area, allowing 360 degrees livability between interior and exterior. The spacious sun deck is equipped with a large bar and a sunbathing area with a swimming pool. A swimming pool is also found in the extreme bow area on the upper deck connected to a large sunbathing area, convertible into a pleasant dining area with a 180 degrees view of the sea. The interiors are characterized by 2 large lounges on the full-beam main deck and 5 cabins, 2 guests on the lower deck, 2 VIP cabins on the main deck and the owner's cabin on the same deck.

"In recent years we have had an interesting journey, enriching ourselves with experience but remaining humble and with a great desire to do more, never ceasing to dream. The launch of these three new projects gives us new stimuli and motivation to start 2024 with great enthusiasm. We have set ourselves even more challenging goals and thanks to the validity of our strategies and the innovative projects we are developing, I am confident that the yachting world will continue to reward us" - commented Giovanni Costantino, Founder & CEO of The Italian Sea Group.

Related Articles

Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 yacht sales continue
The iconic motor yacht a major worldwide success The Italian Sea Group confirms the sales progress of the iconic Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 motor yachts on all continents, demonstrating the continued success of the project. Posted on 19 Dec 2023 THIS IS IT makes her global debut in Monaco
An unmistakably unique yacht that is both radical and innovative THIS IS IT, a spectacular 43.5-metre (142.71-ft) futuristic catamaran, will make her global debut at the forthcoming Monaco Yacht Show, September 27-30. Posted on 24 Sep 2023 THIS IS IT launched
The sensational motor catamaran from Tecnomar The Italian Sea Group announces the launch of THIS IS IT, the new motor catamaran of the Tecnomar fleet, 43.5 meter in length and 14.5 meter in width, with approximately 750GT. Posted on 19 Sep 2023 2nd Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 delivered in Miami
The Italian Sea Group business and sales development plan continues in the U.S. The Italian Sea Group, global luxury operator, announces the delivery of the second Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 in Miami. Posted on 9 May 2023 499GT hybrid superyacht Admiral 53 MT sold
The Italian Sea Group announces the sale of another Panorama superyacht The Italian Sea Group, global operator in luxury yachting, announces the sale of another Panorama superyacht, Admiral's new semi-custom line. Posted on 27 Apr 2023 Admiral 55-meter superyacht launched
Interior entirely by Giorgio Armani The Italian Sea Group, a global luxury yacht operator, has launched the new Admiral 55-meter superyacht S-Force Silver Star, whose interior is entirely by Giorgio Armani. Posted on 8 Apr 2023 Mega yacht Admiral GC-Force 73 sold
The newest gem from The Italian Sea Group's Admiral fleet The Italian Sea Group, global player in the luxury yacht market, announces the sale of a new 73-meter mega yacht: GC-Force, the newest gem from the Admiral fleet. Posted on 23 Feb 2023 Introducing the new 72-meter megayacht Admiral
This yacht is the first of two designed entirely by Giorgio Armani We are pleased to announce that The Italian Sea Group and Giorgio Armani will unveil the 72-meter Admiral megayacht at an exclusive private event to be held at the Marina di Carrara Headquarters on the evening of Saturday, 11 February. Posted on 11 Feb 2023 The official video of M/Y Kensho is out now!
TISG'S most significant yacht to date This project was anything but ordinary, which is how the Owner came across The Italian Sea Group. Posted on 22 Nov 2022 First Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 delivered
The plan of commercial development in the US market continues The Italian Sea Group, a global operator in luxury yachting, active in the construction and refit of motor-yachts and sailing yachts up to 140 metres, announces the delivery of the first Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 in Miami. Posted on 20 Sep 2022
Marine Resources 2022 - FOOTERMaritimo 2023 M600 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy