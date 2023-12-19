The Italian Sea Group: full steam ahead with three new Admiral and Tecnomar concepts

Admiral Explorer 50m Adventure © The Italian Sea Group Admiral Explorer 50m Adventure © The Italian Sea Group

by The Italian Sea Group 11 Jan 03:42 PST

The Italian Sea Group presents in detail three new and futuristic projects developed by its Centro Stile. The concepts, announced in September 2023 during the Monaco Yacht Show, reflect the style of the Group, continuing with the consolidated stylistic trend while daring with details towards continuous futuristic innovation.

The three new projects are:

Admiral Explorer 50m Adventure characterised by unusual shapes and volumes,

Tecnomar 40m Cat 133 FT with visionary and futuristic design,

Tecnomar 46m Evo 155, the evolution of the historic EVO line.

Admiral Adventure, designed with the aim of developing a new 50-meters Admiral Explorer under the 499GT, respects all the stylistic elements of the Admiral brand, ensuring both the technical and layout performance of a motor yacht built for exploration and adventure.

The fully customizable aft deck area features a panoramic pool and foldable wings that increase the livable space on board. The forward VIP cabin has direct access to an outdoor reserved area and, thanks to large cantilevered windows on the hull, offers breathtaking views.

On the forward area of his dedicated deck, the Owner can enjoy a large swimming pool with a glass bottom and a pleasant private sunbathing area. On the top deck, in addition to the wheelhouse and the captain's cabin, a touch and go area has been incorporated. With a total of 6 cabins, 2 guests on the lower deck, 3 VIP cabins on the main deck and the owner cabin on the upper deck, Adventure offers the ideal number of cabins for a true explorer yacht of her size.

Tecnomar Cat 133 FT is the project of a catamaran under the 499 GT with the same visionary and futuristic design of THIS IS IT. The new catamaran's design, recalibrated to this size and the new volumes, has been studied to maximize the external spaces, exceeding 300 square metres, a truly unique feature considering the 40 meters of length.

The real added value is the study of the stern design, whereby using the two hulls, the 2 internal wings and the 2 foldable side doors, a " swimming platform" is planned which reaches a width of approximately 16m fully opened. The yacht's external lines maintain all the features of THIS IS IT, from the light lines to the extremely sporty details deriving from automotive, from the large glass surfaces to the various teak designs.

In line with the focus on green technology, approximately 70 square meters of solar panels will be integrated, both on the arches that link and design the side view of the yacht and on the "hat" of the sun deck.

Tecnomar 155 FT project was born from the need to give continuity to the highly successful line of Tecnomar-EVO in terms of style and functionality. The exteriors, strongly sporty and characterized by sinuous and captivating lines typical of the Tecnomar brand, guarantee all the comforts that a length of 46 meters can offer without exceeding 499GT. The innovative beach area, with a large stern window, features 2 foldable doors that allow direct access to the sea and a connection with the external area, allowing 360 degrees livability between interior and exterior. The spacious sun deck is equipped with a large bar and a sunbathing area with a swimming pool. A swimming pool is also found in the extreme bow area on the upper deck connected to a large sunbathing area, convertible into a pleasant dining area with a 180 degrees view of the sea. The interiors are characterized by 2 large lounges on the full-beam main deck and 5 cabins, 2 guests on the lower deck, 2 VIP cabins on the main deck and the owner's cabin on the same deck.

"In recent years we have had an interesting journey, enriching ourselves with experience but remaining humble and with a great desire to do more, never ceasing to dream. The launch of these three new projects gives us new stimuli and motivation to start 2024 with great enthusiasm. We have set ourselves even more challenging goals and thanks to the validity of our strategies and the innovative projects we are developing, I am confident that the yachting world will continue to reward us" - commented Giovanni Costantino, Founder & CEO of The Italian Sea Group.