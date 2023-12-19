Please select your home edition
The Italian Sea Group: progress continues on outfitting activities of 4th Admiral S-Force 55 M/Y

by The Italian Sea Group 14 Feb 07:33 PST
4th Admiral S-Force 55 M/Y © The Italian Sea Group

The Italian Sea Group shares the progress of the outfitting activities, in full compliance with the established timing, of the fourth Admiral S-FORCE 55-metre motor yacht.

The Admiral S-FORCE 55 line, unveiled in 2020 with the launch of the motor yacht Geco, continues to enjoy great success due to the elegance of the smooth, sinuous exteriors and its sporty spirit, perfectly combined in full compliance with the high-quality standards of the Admiral brand.

Exterior design

Among the innovative details is the beach deck area, equipped with a state-ofthe-art swim platform to facilitate access to the sea—unique in its kind. It's characterized by high glass walls on the sides to protect against windy days and a spacious sunbathing area.

With 3 decks and a generous open Sun deck, the yacht boasts 6 cabins including 1 for the owner, 1 VIP and 4 more for the guests. Additionally, cabins for 12 crew members are located on the lower deck.

On the upper deck, the outdoor and indoor areas are connected via a fully sliding glass door, guaranteeing continuity between the spaces. The "touch and go" area delicately overlooks the silhouette of the hull, while on the sun deck, a custom-made hydromassage tub guarantees maximum relaxation for guests.

Interior Design

The interiors of the Admiral S-Force confirm the aesthetic philosophy of essential and sophisticated luxury with refined environments that are always very elegant and never excessive.

The details are fundamental and underline the purity, classicism and at the same time the modernity of the yacht. The minimalism of the shapes finds its counterpoint in the use of precious and refined materials, such as high-quality fabrics and marbles, luxurious but discreet handcrafted finishes, and subtle and refined nuances.

Special highlights:

  • Asymmetric Upper Deck: The sky lounge has been enlarged and designed to guarantee greater comfort and space for the owner and guests.
  • Owner's cabin balcony: An opening terrace overlooking the sea, offering a panoramic view of the surroundings which accentuates the contact with nature, all while maintaining maximum privacy for the owner.

Delivery of the fourth Admiral S-Force 55 metre is scheduled for the summer of 2025.

