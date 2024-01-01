Know your flares

Marine Safety: How to use a flare © Marine Safety SA Marine Safety: How to use a flare © Marine Safety SA

by Marine Safety SA 5 Mar 00:23 PST

Flares are a mandatory safety requirement for boats operating in both semi-protected and unprotected waters. Flares are used as a distress signal to indicate that help is needed and pinpointing your boat's location for search teams (on water or aerial search).

They complement other emergency communications including marine radio, mobile phones (though effectiveness may be limited at sea) and EPIRBS. Activating a registered EPIRB alerts rescuers to your general area, with flares then used to pinpoint your precise location when rescue vessels or aircraft are visible.

Find out more here.

Knowing the rules on water skiing

During a recent compliance operation by Marine Safety SA, a jet ski operator was discovered to be under 16, unlicensed, and engaging in the risky activity of towing without an observer on the jet ski.

Fortunately, Marine Safety Officers intervened promptly and stopped the unlicensed rider before anything went wrong.

If you operate a jet ski or boat, this serves as a timely reminder to make sure you know the towing rules to help stay safe on the water.

Find out more here.