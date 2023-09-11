Please select your home edition
Bering Yachts starts construction of first Catamaran

by Bering Yachts 26 Apr 01:18 PDT

We are thrilled to share some exciting news from Bering Yachts with you! Recently, we celebrated a significant milestone as we laid the keel for our first ever catamaran, the B60 CAT.

The keel laying ceremony took place at our Antalya shipyard in early April 2024, marking the beginning of a new chapter for Bering Yachts. Known for our expertise in manufacturing steel and aluminum exploration vessels of all sizes, we are now venturing into multihull construction.

B60 CAT - photo © Bering Yachts
B60 CAT - photo © Bering Yachts

Responding to the growing demand and drawing from our experience crafting hydrofoil-supported catamarans under the Bering Marine brand, we are proud to introduce a new line of multihull exploration vessels. The B60 CAT debuted at the 2023 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, showcasing its capabilities as a liveaboard transatlantic catamaran.

At the heart of this endeavor is our commitment to quality and innovation. The owners of the B60 CAT have welded a memorable coin into the keel, symbolizing the beginning of a new era for Bering multihulls.

As our founder, Alexei Mikhailov, remarked, "Many people love the idea of a multihull, and we do too."

The B60 CAT boasts impressive specifications, including a length of 18.9 meters, a beam of 8.6 meters, and a displacement of 62.8 tons. Various configurations are available, so owners can choose from a range of layouts to suit their preferences. Powered by two Cummins engines, the B60 CAT offers a cruise speed of 12-13 knots and a maximum speed of 15 knots, with a range exceeding 3,000 nautical miles.

B60 CAT - photo © Bering Yachts
B60 CAT - photo © Bering Yachts

The vessel's main deck features a multifunctional interior space with a lounge, large galley, and dining area. The boat deck, as well as the flybridge deck, provide ample space for relaxation and entertainment, while the swimming platform offers a flexible space for watersports, fishing, and lounging.

The B60 CAT's presentation video has garnered significant interest at the 2024 Palm Beach International Boat Show and online, sparking numerous inquiries from potential clients. With more hulls set to be started, we are excited to expand our safe and reliable exploration vessel line.

