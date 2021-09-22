Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 S-Series LEADERBOARD

Navico Group announces partnership with Whittley Marine Group

by Navico Group 3 Jun 22:54 PDT
Whitley 400 © Whittley Marine Group

Navico Group, the world's leading supplier of integrated systems and products, has announced a partnership with Whittley Marine Group, Australia's premier manufacturer of fiberglass boats. As a part of this agreement, Whittley Marine Group will offer Simrad® multifunction displays and Fathom® e-power system as the electronic and power solution options across its vessels.

"We are pleased to announce this partnership and have our latest technology and power solutions paired with a premier brand like Whittley Marine Group," said Jarrod Sagar, APAC President, Navico Group. "Through our broad portfolio of industry-leading brands, Navico Group is uniquely positioned to offer Whittley customers unprecedented benefits through our integrated systems and technology that will significantly enhance the boating experience."

Whitley 400 - photo © Whittley Marine Group
Whitley 400 - photo © Whittley Marine Group

All new Whittley boats will be equipped with Simrad® multifunction displays, including the NSOevo3S™, NSSevo3S™ and NSX® models, featuring full integration with Mercury® engines. Additionally, the Fathom e-power system, featuring RELiON® batteries, CZone® Digital Switching and Mastervolt® charging solutions, will provide customers with reliable power management and control, allowing them to better understand their power needs. The Fathom system is a fully vertically integrated solution compromised of energy storage, power conversion and digital monitoring and control. The system allows users to extend time away from the charge source by providing more battery capacity and efficiently managing the electrical system.

"We are thrilled to partner with Navico Group, a company that shares our vision for innovation and excellence in the boating industry," said Alan Whittley, CEO of Whittley Marine Group. "This partnership not only signifies a leap forward in boat manufacturing but also ensures our customers receive the best possible on water experience with state-of-the art technology at their fingertips.

For more information about Navico Group and its portfolio of brands, please visit www.navico.com.

Related Articles

Navico partners with E1 Series
New Global Series will integrate Simrad® Electronics and C-MAP® Chart Technology in its “RaceBird” Navico today announced a partnership with the E1 Series, world's first electric powerboating championship, scheduled to kick off in early 2023 with up to 12 teams set to race on a tight, technical course reaching speeds up to 50 knots (58mph; 93km/h). Posted on 22 Sep 2021 Navico announces WM-4 Receiver Rebate promotion
To get up to $175 cash back on the WM-4 SiriusXM® Marine Weather/Audio Satellite Receiver Navico®, parent company to the Lowrance®, Simrad Yachting, B&G® and C-MAP® brands have announced a special, double-rebate opportunity, allowing consumers to get up to $175 cash back on the WM-4 SiriusXM® Marine Weather/Audio Satellite Receiver. Posted on 3 Jan 2021 New WM-4 Satellite Weather and Audio Receiver
Navico announces launch for SiriusXM® weather and audio Navico, parent company to the Lowrance®, Simrad®, B&G® and C-MAP® brands have announced the launch of the WM-4 Marine Satellite Receiver for SiriusXM® weather and audio. Posted on 14 Feb 2020 C-MAP launches feature-packed Embark App
The latest in nautical navigation technology Navico, the world's largest manufacturer of marine electronics, today announced the launch of C-MAP Embark, a nautical navigation app designed to refresh the planning, cruising and fishing experience with a clear aim in mind — to make it simpler. Posted on 5 Oct 2018 Navico redefines electronics display category
Cutting-edge information displays bring next-level electronics integration to boat builders Navico® — parent company to the Lowrance®, Simrad®, B&G® and C-MAP® brands — announced today the launch of a brand new category of marine technology — the information display (ID). Posted on 2 Oct 2018
Maritimo 2023 S-Series FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy