Navico Group announces partnership with Whittley Marine Group

Whitley 400 © Whittley Marine Group Whitley 400 © Whittley Marine Group

by Navico Group 3 Jun 22:54 PDT

Navico Group, the world's leading supplier of integrated systems and products, has announced a partnership with Whittley Marine Group, Australia's premier manufacturer of fiberglass boats. As a part of this agreement, Whittley Marine Group will offer Simrad® multifunction displays and Fathom® e-power system as the electronic and power solution options across its vessels.

"We are pleased to announce this partnership and have our latest technology and power solutions paired with a premier brand like Whittley Marine Group," said Jarrod Sagar, APAC President, Navico Group. "Through our broad portfolio of industry-leading brands, Navico Group is uniquely positioned to offer Whittley customers unprecedented benefits through our integrated systems and technology that will significantly enhance the boating experience."

All new Whittley boats will be equipped with Simrad® multifunction displays, including the NSOevo3S™, NSSevo3S™ and NSX® models, featuring full integration with Mercury® engines. Additionally, the Fathom e-power system, featuring RELiON® batteries, CZone® Digital Switching and Mastervolt® charging solutions, will provide customers with reliable power management and control, allowing them to better understand their power needs. The Fathom system is a fully vertically integrated solution compromised of energy storage, power conversion and digital monitoring and control. The system allows users to extend time away from the charge source by providing more battery capacity and efficiently managing the electrical system.

"We are thrilled to partner with Navico Group, a company that shares our vision for innovation and excellence in the boating industry," said Alan Whittley, CEO of Whittley Marine Group. "This partnership not only signifies a leap forward in boat manufacturing but also ensures our customers receive the best possible on water experience with state-of-the art technology at their fingertips.

