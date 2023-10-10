Tankoa new launch: M/Y Rilassata elevates the best-selling S501 Evo Series

by Tankoa Yachts 7 Jun 04:39 PDT

Tankoa Yachts in Genoa, Italy, has launched the latest hull in its acclaimed all-aluminium 50 meters series designed by Francesco Paszkowski.

Continuing the success of the S501 series, M/Y Rilassata, hull number #6, has been launched last week. The S501 series was restyled last year, resulting in the debut of the EVO version with M/Y Grey at the Monaco Yacht Show 2023. Consequently, Rilassata is also the second unit of the newly improved S501 EVO series that features enhanced technical specifications, and amenities, including an open-plan saloon and dining area with enlarged windows, an extended fly deck, and larger exterior spaces for a closer connection to the sea.

M/Y Rilassata stands out with its distinctive beach-beige livery and interior design by Paszkowski, in collaboration with Margherita Casprini. Unlike her predecessor, M/Y Grey, Rilassata features a master stateroom on the upper deck, exclusively dedicated to the owner's private use, while the captain's cabin is located on the main deck. Additionally, the main deck forward houses a well-equipped gym and games room with an opening balcony. Guest accommodation includes four ensuite cabins on the lower deck.

"The S501 series has proven tremendously popular with our international clients," says Giuseppe Mazza, Tankoa's Sales Manager. "This success is largely due to our flexibility in accommodating customer requests, even with a series model, which is evident in Rilassata's unusual interior layout."

M/Y Rilassata will be delivered to her proud french owners in July and immediately start her summer cruising season in the Med.