Multihull of the Year winner set to shine at Sydney International Boat Show

The ILIAD 53F – voted Multihull of the Year - will be on display at the Sydney International Boat Show © ILIAD Catamarans The ILIAD 53F – voted Multihull of the Year - will be on display at the Sydney International Boat Show © ILIAD Catamarans

by ILIAD Catamarans 16 Jun 21:04 PDT

The ILIAD 53F, winner of the 2024 Multihull of the Year award, will be a major drawcard for visitors to the 2024 Sydney International Boat Show from 1 - 4 August.

ILIAD Catamarans will be showcasing the highly acclaimed long-range power catamaran in Darling Harbour with inspection bookings now available.

The ILIAD 53F has been enthusiastically embraced by international powercat buyers who appreciate its remarkable range, huge living spaces and extraordinary quality of finish. The model enjoyed its US debut at the 2024 Miami International Boat Show in February where it was immediately sold.

The luxurious power catamaran features one of the highest bridgedeck clearances in her market segment, with a high freeboard to deliver comfortable cruising in challenging offshore conditions.

Distinguished by her outstanding interior living space, including a generous forward lounge, internal helm station and dining for 6-8 people, the ILIAD 53F has panoramic windows delivering natural light and superb views from every angle. Equipped with the finest European appliances, the galley is designed for stylish entertaining, and her expansive benches, full-size refrigerator and freezer, and remarkable storage make her ideal for extended cruising adventures.

Accommodation onboard is spacious and beautifully designed with the master suite encompassing an entire hull and featuring an oversized island queen bed, panoramic windows, generous headroom and large ensuite.

The ILIAD 53F boasts exceptional outdoor space for entertaining and relaxing, and the cockpit features a bar area and dining setting for up to ten guests. The flybridge sets a new reference in use of space, features and comfort. The tender platform is ideal for safe sea access when swimming or diving and makes a superb sunbathing spot when the tender is deployed.

The ILIAD 53F is powered by 440hp Volvo or Yanmar engines (Cummins optional) delivering a top speed of 21 knots (lightship), and cruising long range at low speeds will afford more than 2,500 nautical miles.

The ILIAD 53 Series has been extremely successful for ILIAD Catamarans with the ILIAD 53S (sedan version) and new ILIAD 53E (Hybrid electric version) offering buyers a choice of impressive designs to suit their needs.

The shipyard's range also comprises the ILIAD 62 and the recently unveiled ILIAD 75 flagship model.

Appointments to inspect the ILIAD 53F at the Sydney International Boat Show can be made by visiting iliadcatamarans.com/events/2024-sydney-international-boat-show.