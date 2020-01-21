Palm Beach Motor Yachts announces a new flagship of the fleet

by Palm Beach Motor Yachts 20 Jun 10:49 PDT

Representing nearly three decades of innovative Palm Beach Motor Yachts design and construction, the Palm Beach 85 is set to become the new flagship of the renowned global yacht brand.

Entering the Superyacht realm is a natural progression for Palm Beach Motor Yachts, the acclaimed builder established by ocean-racing champion and performance yacht builder, Mark Richards.

Since its founding in 1995, Palm Beach Motor Yachts has garnered international recognition and a devoted following among enthusiasts of technologically advanced, meticulously designed and built, high-performance motor yachts. They are becoming increasingly known for their impressive fuel efficiency and range, consuming on average 70% less fuel than other yachts in their class.

The Palm Beach 85 (PB85) is designed to surpass all industry standards in luxury, onboard comfort, and performance, elevating the brand's custom offerings to a new level.

Each of the nine models in the Classic Palm Beach lineup, and three in the Palm Beach GT Sports series are completely unique, customized to the exact requirements of each discerning owner. The three (or four) stateroom, four-head layout is perfect for cruising with friends or extended family. Options start with a Skylounge or Sedan model, as well as twin or triple engine packages, among other customizable features.

What truly sets them apart is the incredibly comfortable crew quarters. Unlike many yachts in the 80-foot range, the PB85 prioritizes crew well-being with spacious and well-appointed living areas.

A distinguishing detail is a convenient and sociable single-level living and entertaining space that spans the entire main deck. Stretching from the forward helm station to the covered cockpit, the salon is bathed in natural light and ventilation. The generous aft deck offers an exceptional viewpoint and easy access to the water.

The spacious, full-beam master stateroom amidships boasts a king bed, ensuite bath, ample storage, and large windows that let in plenty of natural light.

Regardless of the version and customizations chosen, the PB85 epitomizes luxury and a profound connection with the water.

As with every Palm Beach Motor Yacht, the PB85 is constructed using Palm Beach's proprietary V-Warp ® Technology, a design and construction philosophy developed through Mark Richards' experience as an ocean-racing champion and performance yacht designer.

This revolutionary technology combines hull form, exotic construction materials, and a precise build process. The PB85's hull is infused with an optimal resin to E-Glass unidirectional and multi-axial fiber ratio, resulting in a strong, fast, and efficient hull form. The hull is fused directly to the carbon fiber structure, bulkheads, deck, and superstructure of the vessel. This enhances overall performance, delivering industry leading range and significantly superior fuel efficiency.

Key features of the V-Warp® Technology hull include a fine entry, a graceful curvature amidships, and minimal deadrise at the transom. These qualities reduce drag while adding buoyancy, stability, and lift, allowing the boat to reach planing speeds with minimal energy and effort. A Palm Beach V-Warp® Technology hulls will effortlessly maintain an approximate five-degree running angle throughout the entire speed curve.

Mark Richards remarked, "The Palm Beach 85 represents a dream achieved. When I was a young man working on the docks in Sydney, I would watch the yachts cruising through the harbor and knew that one day I'd do the same on my own boat. When the Palm Beach 85 splashes, she'll be the largest yacht we've built, and will represent a new level of luxury, fuel efficiency, and performance in the yachting industry."

"At Palm Beach, we're constantly improving, innovating, pushing ourselves, and exceeding industry expectations—the PB85 is the result of countless hours of hard work by our entire team. I am extremely proud of what we've been able to achieve."