Atlantique 43 - M/Y Night Fury II is ready to set sail

by Columbus Yachts 21 Jun 02:46 PDT

We are delighted to announce that, following its official delivery, Columbus Atlantique 43 M/Y Night Fury II has set sail. The first of 3 constructions belonging to the Atlantique line due for delivery this summer, steel and aluminium M/Y Night Fury II will be exhibited at the next Monaco Yacht Show 2024.

With a volume of 462 GT, exterior and interior design are courtesy of Hot Lab studio and they depict the "Architecture for Voyagers" fundamentals: a balanced combination of stylistic, design and functional elements devoted to the full enjoyment of every single moment spent out at sea. The naval engineering was devised by Palumbo Superyachts in collaboration with the Hydro Tec studio.

The "sailing-type" stern of Atlantique 43m is perhaps its most distinctive area. The very impressive central swimming pool is surrounded by a C-shape seat facing astern. The transom is very low on the water; the choice of "digging" the aft section and effectively taking it to just 50cm above sea level, combined with the addition of two lateral folding side wings enhances the feeling of direct contact with the water.

The lower deck is endowed with 4 double cabins, 2 VIP with private bathroom along the sides and 2 twin.

The forward area of the lower deck is dedicated to the crew and it houses 4 double cabins, all with bathroom, the crew mess and the laundry. The captain cabin is next to the wheelhouse.

The 5.5m tender is at the stern with a garage on the starboard side. The main deck forward has been arranged so as to house both the second tender (rescue boat) and two jet skis.

Powered by two 970kW Cat C32 Acert engines, Columbus Atlantique 43 can reach a maximum speed of 15.5 knots and a cruising speed of 14.5 knots.