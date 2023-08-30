Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 S-Series LEADERBOARD

Atlantique 43 - M/Y Night Fury II is ready to set sail

by Columbus Yachts 21 Jun 02:46 PDT

We are delighted to announce that, following its official delivery, Columbus Atlantique 43 M/Y Night Fury II has set sail. The first of 3 constructions belonging to the Atlantique line due for delivery this summer, steel and aluminium M/Y Night Fury II will be exhibited at the next Monaco Yacht Show 2024.

With a volume of 462 GT, exterior and interior design are courtesy of Hot Lab studio and they depict the "Architecture for Voyagers" fundamentals: a balanced combination of stylistic, design and functional elements devoted to the full enjoyment of every single moment spent out at sea. The naval engineering was devised by Palumbo Superyachts in collaboration with the Hydro Tec studio.

Columbus Atlantique 43 M/Y Night Fury II - photo © Columbus Yachts
Columbus Atlantique 43 M/Y Night Fury II - photo © Columbus Yachts

The "sailing-type" stern of Atlantique 43m is perhaps its most distinctive area. The very impressive central swimming pool is surrounded by a C-shape seat facing astern. The transom is very low on the water; the choice of "digging" the aft section and effectively taking it to just 50cm above sea level, combined with the addition of two lateral folding side wings enhances the feeling of direct contact with the water.

The lower deck is endowed with 4 double cabins, 2 VIP with private bathroom along the sides and 2 twin.

The forward area of the lower deck is dedicated to the crew and it houses 4 double cabins, all with bathroom, the crew mess and the laundry. The captain cabin is next to the wheelhouse.

Columbus Atlantique 43 M/Y Night Fury II - photo © Columbus Yachts
Columbus Atlantique 43 M/Y Night Fury II - photo © Columbus Yachts

The 5.5m tender is at the stern with a garage on the starboard side. The main deck forward has been arranged so as to house both the second tender (rescue boat) and two jet skis.

Powered by two 970kW Cat C32 Acert engines, Columbus Atlantique 43 can reach a maximum speed of 15.5 knots and a cruising speed of 14.5 knots.

Columbus Atlantique 43 M/Y Night Fury II - photo © Columbus Yachts
Columbus Atlantique 43 M/Y Night Fury II - photo © Columbus Yachts

Related Articles

Discover the new flagship Columbus Atlantic 65
Available in four versions of 37m, 43m, 47m, 55m with two 43m models & one 47m model Columbus Yachts, a Palumbo Superyachts brand, presents the new flagship of the Atlantique range: a 65-metre with harmonious lines and full of innovative contents. Posted on 30 Aug 2023 Columbus Crossover 40 hull under construction
The interior will be modern and inspired by the theme of exploration Columbus Yachts, a brand of Palumbo Superyachts, confirms that the construction of the steel hull for the first 40-meter Crossover unit has started at its Savona shipyard. The project is on sale with delivery scheduled for spring 2024. Posted on 28 May 2022 Columbus Crossover 40 to be built on spec
Steel and aluminum construction at Palumbo Superyachts Savona Columbus Yachts announces the construction on spec of a new 40-metre superyacht from the Crossover line, for delivery in spring 2024. A second hull, also Columbus Crossover 40, will be assembled starting from the end of the year. Posted on 27 Apr 2022 Columbus Yachts introduces two new models
37 and a 55 metre design is a combination of stylistic, planning and functional elements These innovative projects embody Hot Lab's "Architecture for Voyagers" design philosophy that prompted the immediate sale of the line progenitor: Columbus Atlantique 43 meters. Posted on 4 Aug 2021 50-metre Columbus Sport M/Y K2
Accommodating 11 guests in five comfortable cabins and 11 crew members sharing seven cabins Columbus Yachts, a brand of Palumbo Superyachts, presents the new 50-metre Sport M/Y K2. The success of the SPORT line by Columbus Yachts, established in 2011 with the award-winning 40-metre models, is confirmed. Posted on 4 Jun 2021 First Columbus Atlantique 43 sold
The yacht fully reflects Hot Lab's design philosophy, "Architecture for Voyagers" Less than two months after the launch of this new line, Columbus Yachts, a brand of Palumbo Superyachts, announces the sale to a European Client of the first 43-meter Atlantique unit that will be delivered in 2023. Posted on 2 Jun 2021 The new Columbus Atlantique line
Architecture for Voyagers Columbus Yachts, a brand of Palumbo Superyachts, is pleased to announce the launch of a new line devoted to elegance and versatility: Atlantique. Posted on 8 Apr 2021 Columbus Crossover 40
Are you ready for the next voyage? The Columbus 40 Crossover is the smallest model in the yard's Crossover range, designed by Sergio Cutolo from Hydro Tec, which also includes a 50-meter and a 57-meter. Posted on 24 Sep 2020 Columbus Classic 50: The birth of a new jewel
A brand-new displacement motor yacht with steel hull and aluminium superstructure The Columbus Classic 50 is a brand-new displacement motor yacht of 50 meters with steel hull and aluminium superstructure that fall into the less than 500 Gross Tons category. Posted on 1 Sep 2020
Maritimo 2023 M600 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy