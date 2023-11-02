The new CL Yachts CLX99 brings bold form, function and style to superyachting

CLX99 © CL Yachts CLX99 © CL Yachts

by CL Yachts 24 Jun 11:23 PDT

When CLX96 debuted during FLIBS 2022, the head-turning design and function-fit performance showed CL Yachts was not only drawing on its 150-year heritage but was also firmly focused on the future.

CLX96's bold styling came as the result of a decision to look outside the traditional yacht sector for design inspiration, and that in turn led the yard to Milan-based Jozeph Forakis of forakis...design. That decision was instantly validated when Forakis produced a design that centered on function while emphasizing a brilliantly bold form rooted in rugged workboat ethos - the perfect platform for a modern, go-anywhere cruising yacht.

Now the yard and Forakis have taken their tour-de-force CLX design a step further with the unveiling of CLX99.

At first glance, it is clear the new CLX99 draws heavily on her sibling, and not just in styling and design DNA. But this is much more than a facelift - CLX99 is essentially a new model, which takes the core ethos and essence of the striking and functional CLX96 and carries it further into the realm of the superyacht with more interior volume, more external space, more clever design elements, and more features that have been refined for the demands of European and Asian markets.

"The hull is the same great hull as CLX96," confirms Martin Lo - CL Yachts Director, "with its excellent design ensuring performance, stability, handling, and sea-worthiness, but the beach area has been extended and the new yacht reaches an overall length of 100 feet. Indeed, there are substantial differences in terms of naval architecture, layout, and choice of materials and finishes," he continues. "The desire to create this new model stems from an analysis of market and owner needs, combined with the aim of having a version that can satisfy all markets, including the Asia and European ones, as well as the secondary charter market."

CLX99 bears the clear rugged-yet-finessed workboat-chic of CLX96 that hints at the yacht's serious cruising capabilities, but stretches the dimensions of every facet which in turn has created all new areas and opportunities to enhance the general arrangement.

The main deck benefits from a two-metre extension, which has led to a reorganisation of the interior space. " CLX99 features a generous dining room forward with the galley adjacent and with portside access for the crew," says Forakis, "as well as featuring a relaxation area with an enlarged sofa - from sanctuary to dining to observation lounge, multifunctional space highlights the diverse operational roles the yacht as a whole is capable of taking on."

The lower deck has also been revised and redesigned, with the standard version of CLX99 offering five generous staterooms that include a large, full-beam master suite, two VIP doubles forward, and two guest twin/double cabins, all ensuite. The crew area, located aft between the engine room and the aft bulkhead of the master which means insulation from technical noise from the owner, has also been extended and reconfigured to accommodate up to 5 crew members, making CLX99 highly suitable for fully crewed charter operations. In addition, clients can opt for a main deck master suite in place of the forward dining and observation lounge, while retaining five suites on the lower deck for a total of 12 guests.

Up top, the sundeck, skylounge and flybridge helm have all been modified to optimize the proportions and further carrying the CLX range into new realms of luxury. Of course, CLX99 retains the trademark 'Terrazza Portoghese' of CLX96, creating an expansive seating and sunning area forward of the bridge that serves as a secondary, elevated bow terrace.

But the real transformation has taken place aft of the striking, forward-raked windscreen. "The skylounge has been extended by over three metres, with the helm - which is on the same level as the skylounge - separated from the guest saloon allowing the captain to work freely without interfering with the guests," Forakis enthuses. "However, the skylounge forward bulkhead is essentially largely glass, which not only means CLX99 retains the 360-degree panoramic views, but also means guests can still observe the operation of the yacht. A sliding door connects the two spaces."

The skylounge also retains the up/down opening windows - port, starboard and at the aft-bulkhead service bar, a signature feature of her smaller sibling. That essence of bringing the outside in is coupled to a reconfigured aft sundeck for alfresco entertaining and chilling.

"The aft sundeck also benefits from the increased space, with dedicated lounge settee for relaxation," Forakis says. "Additionally, the arch has been incorporated into the bulwark, increasing the available width of the aft deck."

The aft end has also received a major change, with the aft water-level beach and swim platform now boasting large drop down bulwarks that create generous sea terraces either side.

"The drop-down bulwarks really enhance the aft terrace, while there is an option for a spa pool on the foredeck," Forakis enthuses. "There's also much more storage space available everywhere, including exterior storage under the external sofas. We have also redesigned the hull windows on the lower deck with cleaner continuous lines, so the profile - while unmistakeably of the lineage of the CLX range - flows even better."

The angular styling has always been about capturing the practicality of workboats and taking luxury into new and exciting directions, including offering guests sensational panoramic views from anywhere in the interior. The underlying ethos toward seaworthiness and reliability has been further enhanced on CLX99 with revisions to the technical space. "The engine room," Forakis explains, "has been optimised with aft generators, making the engines more accessible for maintenance."

In addition to the extended hull, styling tweaks and layout enhancements, Forakis has also turned his attention to the interior themes and finishes, drawing on sinuous and sensual curves combined with elementary shapes and ideas inspired by nature and coastlines. "The leitmotif of CLX99's interiors is the rounded and smooth lines that characterise all the furnishings," Forakis confirms, "evoking pebble beaches with their smooth stones, both in shape and in the choice of materials."

One thing is clear - just as CLX96 was conceived for life without compromise, so CLX99 takes an uncompromising look at what life on board a superyacht should be, and delivers that experience in all areas from optimised hull design to optimal interior space planning.

"With CLX96 I was given free rein to think beyond the boundaries of conventional yacht design, and I was able to meld my passions for intelligent design, sailing, with the imagination and dreams of an 'outsider," Forakis states. " CLX99 takes all those elements, and the double-reverse-angle workboat chic of CLX96, and carries them forward into new -dimensions of style, function and practicality to meet the varied demands of differing global yachting markets. CLX99 is beautifully balanced, wonderfully proportioned and architecturally refined," he concludes. "She is a true 'navetta' epitomizing the pinnacle of nautical luxury, promising an unparalleled experience to owners, guests, and charterers alike, no matter how or where they indulge their yachting lifestyle."