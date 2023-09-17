Performance, design and sportiness for an appealing cruising experience: It's the new Pershing GTX80

Pershing GTX80 © Pershing Pershing GTX80 © Pershing

by Pershing 24 Jun 22:16 PDT

The spectacular Pershing GTX series continues to grow with Pershing GTX80, delivering endless emotions that define a new standard of enjoyment and pleasure.

Absolute continuity between interiors and exteriors, where spaces flow seamlessly into each other, creates an unprecedented dimension of comfort and a unique cruising experience. Pershing GTX80 is the brand's new yacht in the GTX series, the revolutionary generation of sports boats designed to showcase on-board comfort and the incredible liveability of the spaces, while continuing to deliver the excellent performance and outstanding sportiness imprinted in Pershing's DNA.

The new model, with an overall length under 24 metres and a beam of 5.8 metres, is the result of collaboration between the Ferretti Group Product Strategy Committee led by Piero Ferrari, Vallicelli Design, and the Group's Engineering Department.

This hull, which was built at the Ferretti Group Plug and Mould facility and brings together Pershing's advanced technologies and signature craftsmanship, extends across two decks and a sportbridge, comfortably accommodating up to eight guests in a layout featuring four cabins. Pershing GTX80 is the result of an in-depth study of proportions, creating a refined volumetric equilibrium between superstructure and hull and achieving an innovative architectural harmony for a sports motor yacht of this size.

The balance between architectural harmony and technology can already be seen from the exterior, where signature Pershing style features are combined with innovative choices. One example is the profile of the hull, which features a near vertical bow and a continuous, slightly convex sheer-line. The bulwarks, which have been lightened in the bow section by a longitudinal slot, have a dual function in the stern, both incorporating the winches and converting into lateral terraces that open out to provide even more contact with the water. The hull features elegant, flowing lines and contrasts classic Pershing grey with a darker shade of the same colour on the superstructure and with the polished carbon of the hard top. A palette of colours that expresses the elegance of this model right at first sight.

Main deck

In the stern area, the main deck is laid out across two levels, the first designed to enjoy contact with the water and the other for total relaxation. The beach area on the first level - 28 m2 and with a total beam of 8.80 m - can be reached thanks to the lateral terraces that open out electrically. The stern platform here is a strategic feature of the boat and has three different positions. It can be left in the default position, used to launch the tenders, or raised using the dual linear lift function - produced by F.lli Canalicchio, like the other stern mechanical movement systems - so that it extends and integrates the aft living area with the lateral terraces when open. A large locker for water toys can be accessed from the transom.

The raised second level, on the other hand, is dedicated to the 14 m2 cockpit containing a dining area with a table and free-standing chairs. This area communicates directly with the indoor galley through electrically operated up-down windows, which when open leave space for an area that can also be used as an outdoor bar accessible from the cockpit. From here, the 36 m2 living area can be entered through a door comprising two sliding, overlapping panels. Positioned on the left side of the entrance, the three-sided galley has an internal bar counter in addition to the one accessible from the cockpit, a solution that gives Pershing GTX80 an even more convivial character and underscores the continuity between indoor and outdoor spaces. The interior layout of the salon is available in two versions: one more informal, with structural seating along both hull sides and an extending table, and one more formal, chosen for this first unit, featuring a table seating eight guests on the starboard side opposite the galley.

The interior design is as dynamic as Pershing GTX80's cruising style and approach to life on board. The sense of being in contact with the water is even stronger, not least because of the configuration of the windows surrounding the salon, which also extend under the lateral walkways, ensuring seamless visual contact with the water, even when sitting on the sofas. The sea and light are key features above all in the salon, which is also fitted with ceiling lighting. The division of the silk grey coloured wooden panels creates an interplay of intersecting diagonal strips of LED light that provide uniform light diffusion across the entire deck - from exterior to interior - with a pared-down design that exploits multiple angles.

The colour pairings in the living area have been chosen to point up contrasts, with an unexpected and surprising combination provided by the leather sofas in pale, warm colour tones juxtaposed with the colder steel-effect metallic lacquer of the furnishing accessories.

The raised helm station in the bow on the main deck has three monitors, a Simrad navigation system and a second pilot chair.

The huge windshield - with no central pillar in the Pershing tradition - and extensive use of continuous glazing ensure 360-degree visibility. A sunroof can be fitted above the windshield to provide not only natural ventilation but also better visibility and a more exciting cruising experience.

Lower deck

The starboard staircase leads down to the lower deck, which is available in two versions: with four cabins and four en suite bathrooms, as on the first unit, or with a dinette and day head instead of the fourth guest cabin on the starboard side. The full-beam master suite is midships and has an en suite bathroom. The highly distinctive interior decoration is epitomised by this space, which is clad from top to bottom in cloud-effect sky blue leather panelling, applied with different spacings and widths on natural wood coloured walls.

The style concept of this new design is also echoed in the ceiling panels with intersecting strips of LED lighting, reprising the aesthetic of the main deck. The strips of light are a fundamental interior design feature of this model. On the wall accommodating the large TV screen facing the bed in the master suite and on the wall behind the black-leather-clad headboard, vertical strips of light create a modern, refined setting that reflects the aesthetic of the furniture and furnishings. The door opposite the double bed leads to the master bathroom, which like the other bathroom areas has metallic lacquered panels on the walls, featuring a sculptural storage column that reprises the sky-blue colour of the cabins. The bathroom accessories, including the mixer taps, basin and shower accessories, are black, matching the metallic colour of the walls and contrasting with the furniture. Lastly, in the bathroom too there was a special focus on lighting design, with a ceiling that reprises the strips of light on the bedroom walls, underscoring the choice of a coordinated, pared down and undeniably classy approach. The spacious, comfortable guest cabins ensure maximum privacy from the crew area - midships on the starboard side and with two beds - which is accessed from the cockpit under the staircase up to the sportbridge, hiding the entrance from view.

Sportbridge

Following in the footsteps of Pershing GTX116, this new model has a very spacious sundeck, which at 23 square metres - 60% larger than the category average - provides interior space of gran turismo proportions. This effect is partly due to the sleekly dynamic arch-shaped deckhouse and the optional carbon fabric hard-top, which offers the perfect way to lighten up the superstructure, guaranteeing maximum performance and maintaining a chromatically uniform finish. The generous full-beam sunpad in the stern on this deck communicates directly with the dining table area, offering the possibility of additional bench seating, and can be served by a large bar unit. Forward of the bar unit, the exterior helm station is equipped with up to three pilot chairs and two monitors.

Propulsion and technology

Equipped with three 1,000 mhp VOLVO PENTA D13 IPS1350 engines, Pershing GTX80 reaches a top speed of 34 knots (preliminary data) and a cruising speed of 28 knots. In keeping with the brand's tradition, this new Pershing GTX80 is equipped with innovative technological systems such as the Volvo IPS electro-hydraulic steering system, HUMPHREE trim stabilisers, Seakeeper 2x NG 9 gyroscopic stabilisers (optional) and upgraded Volvo joystick functions such as joystick driving and assisted docking. The yacht has CE Class A certification.