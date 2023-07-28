New voluptuous Zeelander 5 yacht shines bright in fresh photography

by Zeelander 25 Jun 08:10 PDT

Zeelander Yachts has just released the first full photoshoot of its voluptuous Zeelander 5. The 48ft (14.7m) yacht joins its larger sisters with Zeelander's new curvier styling and a host of small design improvements that help to elevate the exclusive experience of owning one of these yachts.

Next evolution of Zeelander's popular model

Famous Zeelander curves and new mullion-less windows

Two cabins and a flawless saloon

Breathtaking 40-knot-plus performance

Extraordinarily quiet operation

Admirers of the famous Zeelander line, which runs up to 79ft (24m), will instantly recognise the new S-shaped sheerline of the Zeelander 5. It is a natural evolution of the now legendary Z44, which began the Zeelander story back in 2000s. This small but important tweak also completes the updating of the brand's design language, giving the yacht even more presence on the water.

The Zeelander 5 offers a very sophisticated interior beyond the gleaming topsides and flawless lines. Her deck saloon offers lounging in comfortable sofas that also allow six to dine with sweeping 360-degree views. Zeelander's design team has found a way to eliminate the window mullions that would otherwise interrupt sightlines.

Sophisticated design

Gently curving stairs lead below to two exquisite cabins. The owner's cabin positions a bed midship, where it makes the most of the views and natural light that stream in through the hull lights. A broad vanity desk dominates the port side of the cabin, which is otherwise lined with fine cabinetry that offers copious storage.

More storage is built into the walls of the lobby that divides the master cabin from the shower room and head, which are tastefully separated.

The Zeelander 5 is designed as much for outdoor living as indoor, suiting the yacht to the Florida Keys, Nantucket Island, and the Mediterranean every bit as much as the Norwegian fjords. A deep cockpit with sofas and a high-low table cocoons guests in its elegant embrace, providing shelter from sun or wind, as required. In fine weather, the door and window to the saloon can be opened for smooth communication from the helm to the cockpit. Another more open lounge on the foredeck makes an ideal spot for sun worship or simply soaking up the view in comfort.

As with every Zeelander yacht, the transom is both a thing of beauty and a key feature. Its complex curves span the whole width and depth of the stern, completing a sense of voluptuous perfection when viewing the boat as a whole. But it also folds smoothly down to offer a large bathing platform with comfortable sunbeds that eclipses everything else in its class. The platform becomes a private beach area at the water's edge, large enough to place loungers or chairs and a table. Or use it to launch a water sports session by deploying the hidden hydraulic element of the platform to provide steps down into the water. You can also use it to step up onto the dock when moored alongside.

Although long experience has taught Zeelander that its select pool of passionate owners tend to dine out, the Zeelander 5 still offers a fully functional galley. A fridge, basin, wine cooler and induction hob are discretely installed in the curved counter that runs along the starboard side of the saloon.

There is nothing superfluous on a Zeelander, and the Zeelander 5 is no exception. The yard has brought engineering and design together into an art form that turns every piece of equipment into an item of ornamentation. That's why the custom built, mirror-polished cleats that adorn the toerail have been described as 'stainless steel jewellery'. And why Zeelander chooses to hand paint its exterior handrails to resemble wood, so that there is never the risk of flaking varnish.

Fast and seaworthy

Performance is a given with the Zeelander 5. Choose between twin or triple Volvo Penta IPS 650 drives, providing intuitive joystick handling at close quarters and exhilarating top speeds up to 40 knots. With a cruising range of over 450 nautical miles, and a meticulously designed hull that keeps the boat comfortable in any conditions, it's easy to spend all day reaching a new cruising ground.

Obsessive noise management on the part of Zeelander's engineers means that even at full throttle, it is possible to hold a normal conversation anywhere on board. It was one of founder and owner Sietse Koopmans' design priorities, and his commitment has translated into a suite of proprietary noise and vibration reduction systems that are the envy of the boatbuilding world.

"The Zeelander 5 is the natural evolution of the original Z44 and, like that very first yacht from Zeelander, has become an instant design icon," said Zeelander Yachts founder Sietse Koopmans. "Quiet and comfortable, huge fun to drive and seductively styled, she is every bit the equal of our larger yachts. Little wonder that the world's most discerning yachtsmen consider that they collect Zeelanders rather than simply buying them."