Smuggler release new Strata 750 RIB model

by Smuggler Marine 27 Jun 15:55 PDT
The new Smuggler Strata 750 RIB from Smuggler Marine in New Zealand © Smuggler Marine

New Zealand RIB and yacht tender builder Smuggler Marine have released their new Strata 750 RIB, with a number of improvements and appointments over the previous generation model.

With the hull shape remaining the same, the new generation 750 now features Smuggler's all-new Gen 2 console with a toilet located under the helm console and an onboard WAECO refrigerator under the helm seat.

Other changes include upgraded seating, a re-designed Targa top and stainless structure, as well as the addition of new removable side clears to provide extra protection from the elements.

The new Smuggler Strata 750 RIB from Smuggler Marine in New Zealand - photo © Smuggler Marine
The new Smuggler Strata 750 RIB from Smuggler Marine in New Zealand - photo © Smuggler Marine

Seating at the helm is now comprised of two Captain's style seats, with lift up seat bolsters and foldable armrests. The 750 retains passenger seating and a sun pad in the bow area, as well as aft corner seating in the cockpit.

Not short of storage, there are underfloor lockers forward and aft, as well as storage under the helm seat, and in the transom.

Designed to perform, the new Strata 750 retains Smuggler's proven 27 degree deep vee hull delivering incredible rough water performance. With a Yamaha F250hp four stroke outboard the 750 is easily capable of 50 knots.

The new Smuggler Strata 750 RIB from Smuggler Marine in New Zealand - photo © Smuggler Marine
The new Smuggler Strata 750 RIB from Smuggler Marine in New Zealand - photo © Smuggler Marine

"It's been a successful model for us, but like anything we're always looking for ways to make it better, so we've made some styling and functionality improvements throughout the boat," Smuggler Marine Managing Director, David Pringle.

"The Strata 750 appeals to a wide variety of buyers. We've sold a lot outside of New Zealand as high performance super yacht tenders, or chase boats for sailing syndicates."

"But it also appeals to those who want a high performance RIB for fishing and diving excursions. A number of Strata 750's have also gone to Western Australia, the Pacific and Europe."

The new Smuggler Strata 750 RIB from Smuggler Marine in New Zealand - photo © Smuggler Marine
The new Smuggler Strata 750 RIB from Smuggler Marine in New Zealand - photo © Smuggler Marine

The Strata 750 Centre Console still remains entirely customisable to suit owner needs, with stern drive models also available as well as modern four-strokes.

Smuggler Marine have recently delivered two 750 Centre Console RIB's as dive tenders for a 62 metre Amels Motoryacht in Asia. One powered with a diesel stern drive, the other with a Hamilton Jet drive.

The new Smuggler Strata 750 RIB from Smuggler Marine in New Zealand - photo © Smuggler Marine
The new Smuggler Strata 750 RIB from Smuggler Marine in New Zealand - photo © Smuggler Marine

