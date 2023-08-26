Prestige F5.7 - Enjoy generous entertaining, savor private moments

by Prestige Yachts 30 Jun 06:07 PDT

With the new F5.7, PRESTIGE introduces a concept, a cruising experience, and truly innovative living spaces. The project: to combine an inviting atmosphere, for the pleasure of being together and entertaining, with the uncompromising preservation of a private sphere.

Time for yourself and time for others, time for sharing and time for gathering together... and at all times, in all places, the feeling of being fully in connection with the sea.

Borne and shaped by an ambition, the F5.7 is a unique yacht on the market, developed to best respond to new expectations and aspirations of lovers of high-end yachting. The second model in the new generation of the F-Line represents a significant step in terms of elegance and refinement. Each design choice, from the hull shape to each detail of fit and finish, is above all guided by the expression of a certain idea of life on board, for greater well-being, harmony, and serenity.

"The PRESTIGE F5.7 continues the evolution of the brand in its new F-Line generation, offering a new interpretation of the current market trends and customer expectations. The new model positions itself within the core of the brand, the 40 to 70-foot motor yacht segment, demonstrating the constant innovative approach of PRESTIGE." says Erwin Bamps, PRESTIGE Vice President.

Lines to reflect the waves

Boasting fluid, elegant exterior lines, the new F5.7 features curves inspired by the movement of water, smooth and powerful. Fashion plates on either side form extensions of the vast windows in the hull, a signature feature of the new generation of the F-Line.

The deep V-shaped hull of the F5.7, designed by Michael Peters, enables this majestic 17-metre yacht to take to sea and cruise over the waves in comfort and safety. The slightly rounded bow improves stability. Designed to offer an unprecedented experience of life on board, the design of the F5.7 reveals dynamic exterior living spaces that also contribute to creating well-ventilated interior spaces, bathed in light.

"This new F5.7 perfectly incarnates our desire to anticipate the expectations and needs of our customers, by placing ever-more innovative products on the market. The deep V-shaped hull designed by Michael Peters offers real cruising comfort, while the OceanView Galley, the heart of life on board, opens onto the cockpit in a unique and original way, maximizing the view of the ocean. Cleverly designed, the semi-main deck owner's suite affords all the space and amenities of a much larger yacht. Especially conceived to expand the limits, and entirely open to the sea, for a more inviting atmosphere and for greater privacy and comfort, the new F5.7 offers a fantastic onboard experience." explains Clémence Cessou, PRESTIGE Product Marketing Manager.

Full comfort on the open flybridge

Covered by an elegant hardtop with an opening sunroof, the Flybridge is the ideal place for gathering. A detail inspired by customer requests: the copilot seat enables you to share the pleasure of cruising.

Close by, the immense, comfortable sundeck invites daydreaming, or conversation. This Flybridge judiciously features a bar and a well-equipped galley, open to elegant C-shaped bench seating and a table that can accommodate six people. A true terrace overlooking the ocean, the Flybridge is the ideal place to savor moments together while taking in the panoramic view.

Exterior spaces to share, connected to the sea

From dawn to sunset, the F5.7 offers as many living spaces as moments to share. Time for swimming or siesta, with easy access to the sea via two safe passages, to port and starboard, with just two steps down to the vast submersible aft swim platform. For diving, cooling off, or simply chatting at the water's edge, facing sublime landscapes.

The bow features another atmosphere: semi-circular bench seating around a discrete table and a sunpad with an adjustable back rest, for moments of pure relaxation... a true lounge facing the sea that can be transformed in no time. Easily accessible by wide, secure sidedecks, this is the ideal place to take full advantage of the sea, whether at anchor or under way, to unwind, read, daydream, or simply contemplate the horizon.

The sea, as far as the eye can see, for all on board

At the stern of the yacht, a vast, inviting cockpit is naturally the central gathering place, with facing bench seating and a table for conversation, savoring a cocktail while watching the sunset, or enjoying a meal with friends. Circulation on board is fluid, and copious storage space makes the living area both functional and enjoyable. Surrounded by the sea, caressed by the breeze and sheltered from the sun, by an elegant canvas sunshade, the cockpit can be transformed into a private space, perfectly sheltered from the elements.

A true nexus between the interior and exterior, the OceanView Galley illustrates the careful attention paid to balancing the pleasures of entertaining with an easy flow of movement on board, key features of the F5.7. This perfectly well-equipped galley is designed to enable constant connection with nature and with your guests.

Relaxing comfortably on the vast C-shaped sofa in the spacious interior saloon, each person on board enjoys a spectacular view of the ocean, in all its immensity. The entire living area is bathed in natural light. A wide, tall lateral sliding glass door provides access to the deck and an exceptional panoramic view. Visibility extends to the aft of the yacht, via windows in the galley, and forward, through the windscreen. This 360º view of the sea, nearly uninterrupted, guaranties an immersive experience and moments of contemplation.

"The new F5.7 is the second model in the new generation of the F-Line by PRESTIGE and features its key innovative solutions and stylistic elements. The unique main deck layout introduces a new way of experiencing the yacht. The OceanView Galley is the centerpiece for entertaining, enabling perfect communication with the cockpit and offering the possibility of having a true bar counter overlooking the sea. The saloon is designed to face forward, with PRESTIGE's signature 360º view of the surrounding scenery. What's more, the forward master suite, with its magnificent king-sized berth, offers a unique setting for privacy and relaxation, benefiting from natural light streaming through large windows in the bulkheads and ceiling of the cabin. Three cabins, three bathrooms, and a generous skipper cabin are unique features for a yacht of this size." states Camillo Garroni, Designer of the F5.7.

Exclusive private living spaces

From the main deck, a private access enables her owners to easily and discretely step into their cabin. Cleverly located on a semi-main deck, this forward owner's suite ensures perfect peace: both at sea, far from the engine room, and at anchor in the harbor, far from activity on the docks.

Her generous living space with flush floors, standing headroom, natural lighting via windows in the hull, and soft lighting from curved lines of LEDs confer this owner's suite with a refined, enveloping atmosphere. Fine materials, like wood and textiles in natural tones add to her luxurious charm. Boasting a kingsized berth, an en suite bathroom with separate shower and double sinks, a vanity, and a large walk-in closet, this suite affords absolute comfort and ease, for privacy matched by serenity.

Guests are not left out. Welcomed by a magnificent VIP cabin featuring the same refined design, they enjoy a view of the sea, a comfortable queen-sized berth, a walk-in closet, and a private bathroom. The original diagonal orientation of the berth contributes a feeling of spaciousness and facilitates ease of movement.

A third cabin features two single berths and a separate bathroom. A vast aft storage space may be converted, as an option, into a well-equipped skipper cabin with its own separate access.

Design, luxury, and beauty

Faithful to the heritage of PRESTIGE, and in continuity with the new generation of the F-Line, the F5.7 is distinguished as much by her overall design concept as by her individual details, with ever-more refined, subtle features... This model boasts fine materials, a creative concept, and a high quality of fit and finish.

From the large saloon to the owner's suite, smooth, curved lines of LEDs trace delicate trails of light on the ceiling. Refinement is found throughout, from the door handles to the smallest nook. This attention to detail creates an enveloping atmosphere, conducive to calm and serenity.

Cutting-edge technology on board

With the new generation of the F-Line, PRESTIGE wished to meet the demands of those experienced with high-end cruising, utilizing the latest technological innovations.

The onboard monitoring and assistance system, Seanapps, has the single purpose of reinforcing your security and peace of mind on board. This application enables you to easily monitor your onboard equipment and cruising data. It simplifies maintenance and ensures the safety of your yacht for cruising.

All onboard functions, from the air conditioning to the bilge pump, can now be monitored and controlled via the online interface, Ship Control. Simple and intuitive, it functions like an onboard computer, accessible from a smartphone or tablet.

The Volvo IPS joystick and transmission system, supported by Garmin Surround View, enable you to make docking maneuvers with surprising ease. Entering the harbor or making long passages leaves no room for doubt or uncertainty. The F5.7 offers you the ability to cruise with full peace of mind.

The F5.7, a new model to discover at the 2024 Cannes Yachting Festival

By combining generous living areas for socializing with private living spaces, the F5.7 creates a harmonious balance that meets the latest demands from discriminating customers. She provides access to sublime landscapes and moments of contemplation, rest, and tranquility... offering the chance to experience these moments while in continuous connection with the sea, its majestic presence in every interior and exterior living space on board.

The F5.7 will be officially presented in September of 2024 at the Cannes Yachting Festival.

Key specifications:

Overall length: 17.29 m / 56' 8"

Hull length: 15.25 m / 50'

Overall beam: 4.69 m / 15' 4"

Draft (max weight without HT): 1.32 m / 4' 4"

Air Draft (dry weight including hard top): 7.37 m / 24' 2"

Light displacement: 20417 kg / 45012 Lbs

Full load displacement: 26486 kg / 58392 Lbs

Max speed expected*: 27 kn

Cruising speed expected*: 23 kn

Fuel capacity: 2200 L / 582 US gal

Water capacity: 580 L / 153 US gal

Hot water heater capacity: 60 L / 16 US gal

Staterooms: 3 + 1 crew (option)

Accommodation: 6 + 1 crew (option)

Category: CE B

Architectes / Designers: Garroni Design / Valentina Militerno De Romedis / Prestige Engineering

Engine configuration: VOLVO 2 x IPS 800 (D8 - 600 CV/HP)

*Hardtop configuration

*Performances depend on the configuration of the yacht and water conditions