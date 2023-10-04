The Iguana Bow Rider enters in its final production phase

by Iguana Yachts 30 Jun 09:55 PDT

We are extremely delighted and excited to see the progress of the Iguana Bow Rider. This model enables us to effectively meet the demand and consumption trends in the North American region.

This boat presents an exciting challenge for our teams at the shipyard. The designing and building process of a boat like the Iguana Bow Rider involves a lot of intricate work and attention to detail. It is a real pleasure to witness the creation and evolution of a new model. Here are some pictures of the process.

Unique Characteristics of the Iguana Bow Rider

The Iguana Bow Rider features a full beam split windshield with an open door, offering unobstructed access to the front of the boat. This innovative design ensures a dry and immersive navigation experience, allowing you to enjoy a unique and comfortable boating adventure.

The boat's sleek and modern design, featuring clean lines and an ergonomic console, not only enhances its stylish appearance but also ensures a comfortable and smooth navigation experience.

The area at the front of the boat, known as the bow, provides an unparalleled experience that highlights the social aspect and the exchange of experiences while journeying aboard an Iguana.

This space allows passengers to immerse themselves in the surrounding scenery and converse with fellow travelers, fostering a sense of connection and shared adventure. Experience unparalleled access to the world with the Iguana Bow Rider, offering a comfortable space for exploring unknown places in optimal conditions.

Our amphibious boat features a striking two-tone hull that enhances its visual appeal. Our top priority is ensuring that our models maintain the highest quality, which means we pay close attention to both aesthetics and the durability of the colors on our boats. We are excited to announce that the first Iguana Bow Rider is nearing completion in our shipyard. We eagerly anticipate seeing it roll out and set sail on the open sea shortly.

