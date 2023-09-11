Bering Yachts July Newsletter

Bering 125: a new chapter in luxury exploration

We proudly announce the arrival of the Bering 125's 39.5-meter steel hull at our shipyard in Antalya, Türkiye. Designed with comfort and safety in mind, this vessel continues the legacy of Bering's over-24-meter full-displacement motor yachts. Featuring three decks and a flybridge, Bering 125 offers luxurious accommodations for up to 12 guests, combining style with exceptional performance.

Bering 80/88: a masterpiece under 24 meters

Celebrating elegance and functionality, the Bering 80 has been launched as a 23.85-meter explorer yacht. Her modern interior design features light colors and natural materials, offering spacious accommodations for 10 guests and 5 crew members.

Bering 121: custom luxury redefined

Our fully custom luxurious explorer yacht, Bering 121, has set sail with its 37.43-meter off-white steel hull. Featuring a dedicated flybridge, spacious sky lounge, and accommodations for 8 guests and 7 crew members, Bering 121 promises comfort and stability.

Bering 65: an updated classic

Completing our trio of launches, the redesigned Bering 65 is a 19.78-meter raised pilothouse yacht, offering improved performance and comfort based on valuable feedback. With accommodations for 6 guests and 2 crew members, Bering 65 is capable of ocean-crossing adventures.