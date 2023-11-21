Please select your home edition
savvy navvy partners with 2023 Class 1 World Champions 222 Offshore Australia

by Isabel Johnston 26 Jul 22:01 PDT
Darren Nicholson using savvy navvy © Summyt Sports Marketing

Australian based powerboat racing team 222 Offshore, current UIM Class 1 World Champions, is partnering with award-winning marine navigation app savvy navvy.

Driver Darren Nicholson and his 222 Offshore crew are using savvy navvy for offshore championship racing preparation, as they currently are getting ready for the Australian Offshore Superboat Championships, the XCAT World Championships and the Key West World Championships.

222 Offshore Australia - photo © Leigh Travaskis
222 Offshore Australia - photo © Leigh Travaskis

Darren, from New South Wales, Australia, is a former three time World and National Sailing Champion, with brother Chris and were Australian Yachtsmen of the year. The switch to powerboat racing was made in 2013. He has since won multiple National Championships and two World Championships - one in the XCAT's and one in Class 1.

Darren Nicholson using savvy navvy - photo © Summyt Sports Marketing
Darren Nicholson using savvy navvy - photo © Summyt Sports Marketing
"Coming from a sailing background, I'm acutely aware of the importance of the weather and tidal conditions when it comes to racing. At each race location I do my homework so to speak, especially locations I've never raced before. I look at the wind direction, wind speed, tidal flow, the tide times and change of tide, the topography of the ocean floor as all these elements play a part in how we set up the boat. The savvy navvy app is brilliant, it gives me all this information in one place. I can plot the GPS coordinates of the race course and know exactly what will be happening at that particular time of the day at that exact location. The technology and detail provided within the app is second to none, usually there are multiple places you need to go for this level of detail, but savvy navvy gives it to me in one very user friendly app on my phone", says Darren Nicholson, Driver and 222 Offshore Team Owner.

Offering clutter-free charts and smart routing, savvy navvy - often referred to as 'Google maps for boats' - offers a revolutionary, easy-to-use app supporting users on route planning, weather and tides when going out on the water. It provides users the best route based on the departure time, chart, weather, tide, boat data and local regulations.

"We are thrilled to partner with 222 Offshore. Whether for leisure or winning World Championships, savvy navvy puts all the data you need in one place. Tide, weather and depth are all vital for powerboaters, with environmental factors playing a key part in ride comfort and speed. With Darren's great track-record, we are excited to follow team 222 Offshores races and are pleased that savvy navvy's functionalities can support them to hopefully achieve more World Championships," says David Cusworth, Head of Partnership and Innovation at savvy navvy.

222 Offshore Australia team - photo © P1 Offshore
222 Offshore Australia team - photo © P1 Offshore

To find out more about 222 Offshore visit www.222marine.com.au

To download the savvy navvy app, visit www.savvy-navvy.com

savvy navvy - photo © savvy navvy
savvy navvy - photo © savvy navvy

