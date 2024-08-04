BRP sets stage at SIBS with its most innovative designs

by BRP 28 Jul 22:58 PDT

Two of Australia's most innovative boat designs will set stage at the country's most prestigious marine event; the Sydney International Boat Show, from 1 - 4 August 2024.

Donning the industry leading Rotax S, Manitou and the Quintrex Freestyler X will collectively put the award-winning outboard centre-stage in front of the shows nearly 50,000 expected guests.

"BRP has redefined the boating industry with its worldclass Rotax engine featuring Stealth Technology - such excellence has been widely recognised and celebrated amongst the industry; with Manitou receiving the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) Innovation Award in the Pontoon Boat category and Freestyler X the Good Design Award," Sam Heyes, General Manager Telwater said.

"This is just the beginning of what's to come, with Rotax S representing one step in both BRP and Telwater's legacy of pushing boundaries in marine to continue raising on-water standards for every boater."

"Adding to the hype of the event, for the duration of the Sydney International Boat Show we are running an exclusive, limited time offer across the Manitou Explore and Quintrex Freestyler X models - to find out more, visit the boat show or your local dealer."

The Rotax S was crafted by the industry's top designers and engineers to elevate the overall on-water experience, with their mission to go beyond just meeting consumer demand but predicting and surpassing their needs.

Seamlessly integrating into BRP's ground-breaking boat designs, the brand expertly elevates industry expectations with more useable space, more power, but less noise, and less environmental impact than ever before.

"Strategically designed, tried and tested using the industry's best technologies, we have successfully delivered an industry leader in power, whilst cutting reportable emissions by 12% and nearly 98% in carbon dioxide at idle,"

"With a leading design comes enviable trust, trust that is backed by our unprecedented cost of ownership with inspections only needed annually, and no dealer scheduled maintenance required for the first 5 years or 500 hours."

The Freestyler X is grounded by the traditional Quintrex Freestyler model whilst seeing extensive, meticulous enhancements throughout the entire boat.

The most distinctive design element being the MaxDeck, redefining the traditional transom of aluminium boats with an extended platform, adding 120cm more useable space across the range.

"Approximately 20% of space is void on a traditional aluminium boat due to the transom and engine profile. With the new Rotax Stealth engine, our team sought to curb that expectation to make the entire real-estate useable," Sam said.

With each step from transom to stern, an evolution in design transpires, with a dedicated team of expert designers across the globe driven towards harnessing the seamless integration of the Rotax S throughout all facets of the Freestyler X.

Enhancements can be seen in premium upholstery, overhauled ergonomics, updated dash fascia to house 9" sounders standard, optional Sea Tread flooring, self-hold storage hatches and much more.

The Freestyler X dealership network is said to be as premium as the boat itself, with the product only available through a specialist network of dealers.

"Through every process of the Freestyler X design creation, our teams have undertaken methodical measures to ensure we deliver a top product. This is carried through our dealership network to ensure the product is complimented with top service," Drew Jackson, Sales Manager Telwater said.

"Nine dealers will carry Freestyler X, which are located across the country for ease of access to all Australians."

What is seen today is the result of a strategic market research, design and innovation, and product generation process which mapped out a demand for increased space and leisure capabilities; the result; the 555 and 595 Freestyler X featuring Rotax Stealth technology, now available from $85,999.

The new Rotax featuring Stealth Technology is currently designed as 115 and 150HP configurations. Whilst delivering the same advantages of a traditional outboard engine with price, performance, handling, ease of maintenance, and full trim, it also boasts additional benefits in being hidden, quiet and efficient.

Partially submerged underwater, tucked underneath the MaxDeck, the engine is smooth and quiet at any speed. The Rotax Outboard Engine is also efficient, allowing for up to 20% improved fuel efficiency compared to traditional outboard engines.

Derived by the same Research and Development force behind Freestyler X, the Manitou Explore range is created to sing a continuous, seamless, holistic design from bow to stern.

Sharing the same MaxDeck platform concept as Freestyler X, the Explore frees up invaluable space for boaters and their families, allowing the industry to break away from the sea of sameness that has defined the pontoon segment for decades.

What can be expected is said to be a truly integrated boat package where every square inch of the boat is designed to deliver the perfect day on the water with sleek, game-changing interior and sought-after features.

"Manitou boats are fully optimised and seamlessly integrated, so the boat and engine deliver the perfect day on the water," Garrett Koschak, Business Strategy Manager said.

As seen at the Sydney International Boat Show, the Explore 22', boasts a wide range of standard features including a 12' gas-assisted Sport bimini, 100% composite flooring, mooring cover, seamlessly integrated cupholders and speakers, plus much more.

Built for the leisure boaters and socialites, this vessel is designed to carry up to 11 people and features a flexible furniture design, including Switchback loungers with adjustable backrests to easily convert from rear-facing to forward-facing seats.

The three Manitou Explore configurations; Bench, Switchback and Navigator, are now available to purchase from a select network of the industry's top boat dealers, with a starting price of $176,098 inc. GST.

"We are excited to enliven New South Wales - and Australia - with the future of boating through Manitou and Freestyler X," Sam said.

Arguably the most acclaimed boat show event in the world, the four-day event will provide people from across the globe with the chance to touch, see and experience the unparalleled designs.

"We've promised innovation and that's what we are delivering," Sam said.

Find Manitou Pontoon & Freestyler X at stand 401, at the front entry of Sydney International Boat Show. Opposite the food area.

To find out more about the Australia Manitou boats appearing at SIBS, visit www.manitoupontoonboats.com/au/en.

To find out more, or request a quote for the Freestyler X, visit www.quintrex.com.au/Aluminium-Boat-Range/freestylerx.

