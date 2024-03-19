Introducing the Harbour Classic 52 - Style, class and sophistication

Please select your home edition
by Marine Riley 30 Jul 14:10 PDT
Harbour Classic 52 © Marine Riley

In the end, we would all love a motor yacht with Style, Class and Sophistication... enter the Harbour Classic 52.

On the back of the very successful Harbour Classic 40, the Harbour Classic 52 brings a full beam master, a stunning VIP cabin and of course, an extremely comfortable cockpit. With all the room to lounge in the sun or shade, with a large and luxurious saloon and galley, this stunning picnic style cruiser ticks so many boxes.

Harbour Classic 52 - photo © Marine Riley
Harbour Classic 52 - photo © Marine Riley

With a fine entry, running through to a smooth planing surface, this Harbour Classic provides a soft and gentle ride on the harbour or well off the coast. Whether in-shore or off-shore, this stunner will give you the very best ride, no what the conditions.

Oh that cockpit, meant for dreamy days on the water, champagne or margarita's, the luxury and comfort of this cockpit will suit any occasion. Yes, there is even dinghy storage underneath this cockpit!

Harbour Classic 52 - photo © Marine Riley
Harbour Classic 52 - photo © Marine Riley

Galley up or galley down, three cabin or two cabin, full size lounges on both sides of the saloon, seating on both sides of the helm area, full height fridge or draw fridges, we work with you. The Harbour Classic 52 allows you to create your dream yacht.

With shaft drive, no matter if you like to cruise at 30 knots or 12, you will always have the very best smooth running performance and reliability. There will be no rock and roll, except for maybe the music, with a giro running silently at cruise or at anchor, in the harbour or on the outer reef.

Harbour Classic 52 - photo © Marine Riley
Harbour Classic 52 - photo © Marine Riley

What does the Whitehaven exceptional build quality, stunning performance and ultimate luxury cost? Not as much as you may think... You can have all this style, class and sophistication in under 12 months with our first boats currently in build for excited owners.

Harbour Classic 52 - photo © Marine Riley
Harbour Classic 52 - photo © Marine Riley

Main specifications:

  • Engines: Twin Cummins QSM11 715hp engines with ZF Gearboxes
  • Length overall (inc. 1.5m swim platform): 17.22m / 56' 6"
  • Beam (at widest): 5.0m / 16' 5"
  • Maximum draft (approx.): 1.4m / 4' 6"
  • Sleeping capacity: 6 persons
  • Fuel capacity (approx.): 2,600 litres
  • Water capacity (approx.): 800 litres
  • Holding tank capacity (approx.): 300 litres

Harbour Classic 52 - photo © Marine Riley
Harbour Classic 52 - photo © Marine Riley

Harbour Classic 52 - photo © Marine Riley
Harbour Classic 52 - photo © Marine Riley

