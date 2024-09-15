Welcome on board brand new Silent 62 3-Deck Open

Silent 62 3-Deck Open © Silent Yachts Silent 62 3-Deck Open © Silent Yachts

by Silent-Yachts 29 Aug 12:58 PDT

As the Cannes Yachting Festival approaches, we are excited to share a preview of our all-new Silent 62 3-Deck Open, which will be showcased as a world premiere at the upcoming event in France.

For those of you planning to attend the event, remember to register here to visit our stand and see our latest marvel in person.

The Silent 62 3-Deck Open blends innovation and sustainable technology with unmatched comfort. Building on the success of our bestselling Silent 60, it replaces the traditional flybridge with an impressive third open deck, offering a 360 degrees view of the surroundings. Available in a variety of deck and cabin options, the Silent 62 3-Deck Open is ideal for families cruising with or without additional crew.

Curious to find out more? Check the video here below:

The open skylounge, an ideal space for dining and relaxation

Spanning 60 square meters, the open skylounge is a fantastic outdoor community space, equipped with a full dining area including a panoramic view and a superyacht atmosphere. The third deck is also available in a closed version: in this case, owners can choose between a closed skylounge and a closed master suite.

The interiors, a blend of functionality and comfort

The main deck boasts a spacious saloon with large windows that fill the area with natural light. It includes a fully equipped kitchen and a dining area, creating a bright and open living space. The total exterior area of the main deck is 80 square meters, featuring an aft cockpit for alfresco dining and relaxation, and a cozy foredeck lounge perfect for unwinding and enjoying the sea breeze.

Owners can choose between a "front master" or "front exit" configuration. In the "front master" version, the cabin is located below the bow at the front of the main deck, while the "front exit" version allows guests to step directly onto the bow from the main saloon.

The lower deck of the Silent 62 3-Deck Open can accommodate 4 to 5 guest cabins, along with five bathrooms, plus 1 to 2 crew cabins. The standard 4-cabin version includes a 20-square-meter master cabin, a spacious VIP cabin, and two generous guest cabins, with one double bed or two single beds each, according to the owners' preferences. All cabins present an en-suite bathroom as well.

The Silent 62 3-Deck Open is designed with an emphasis on comfort, offering a blend of indoor and outdoor living spaces that cater to every need, whether for intimate gatherings, business occasions, or lavish entertainment.

Advanced technology and performance

Like all models in our range, the Silent 62 3-Deck Open uses solar power for propulsion and for powering all onboard appliances, allowing you to cross the oceans without leaving a trace. When the sun isn't shining, power comes from state-of-the-art lithium batteries charged by photovoltaic modules on the top and middle deck roofs. A range extender is also available for backup power.

The Silent 62 3-Deck Open features Silent Yachts' innovative solar electric drivetrain, an emission-free system which uses the latest liquid-cooled batteries for better energy density, capacity, and faster charging.

Equipped with a solar array of 16.8 kWp, twin 180 kW continuous power E-motors and a 286 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, plus a range extender of 145 kW peak, the Silent 62 3-Deck Open has a cruising speed of 6-7 knots and a transoceanic range.

The ideal catamaran for silent and autonomous journeys

Featuring the most refined, efficient, and clever technology available today, the Silent 62 3-Deck Open embodies solar electric yachting in its purest form, providing a perfectly silent cruising experience, free from vibrations, fumes, and noise.

It represents the sustainable alternative for those seeking a silent cruising experience similar to sailing boats, without compromising on the comforts available on motor yachts. Powered solely by the energy of the sun, the Silent 62 3-Deck Open allows maximum freedom and independence for ocean-crossing, emission-free journeys.