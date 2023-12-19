Please select your home edition
Sanlorenzo Asia-Pacific celebrates multiple yacht deliveries in the summer

by Sanlorenzo 4 Sep 08:48 PDT
First unit of the Sanlorenzo SP110 heading to Asia © Sanlorenzo Yachts

Sanlorenzo Asia-Pacific is proud to announce the delivery of eight luxury yachts to their clients this busy European summer.

The deliveries took place across Sanlorenzo's renowned shipyards in La Spezia, Ameglia, and Viareggio with many of the fleet enjoying cruising in Europe before heading to Asia in the autumn.

Handover ceremony of the Sanlorenzo SX100 - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts
This Summer season, Sanlorenzo APAC handed over the following yachts to their owners:

  • Two Units of SX88: Known for its innovative cross-over design and seamless indoor-outdoor living spaces, the SX88 continues to set new standards in the yachting world and enjoys strong interest in Asia.

  • SD90: First unit for Asia, the SD90 is an elegant model from the semi-displacement SD range offering the freedom of extensive exploration in style.

  • SX100: A new addition to the SX range, the SX100 combines elegance with cutting-edge technology, offering unparalleled comfort and performance.

  • SL106A: This yacht exemplifies the perfect blend of tradition and innovation, with its sleek lines and luxurious interiors. Her iconic Asymmetric design offering a significant increase in volume both inside and out.

  • SP110: The Smart Performance SP110 stands out with its sporty design and exceptional 40 knots+ top speed, making it a favourite among thrill-seekers.

  • SD118: Measuring 35.7 meters, the voluminous tri-deck SD118 is a testament to Sanlorenzo's commitment to excellence, featuring spacious layouts and state-of-the-art amenities.

  • ALLOY: A masterpiece of craftsmanship, the tri-deck fast superyacht ALLOY yacht is designed for those who seek both adventure and sophistication on the high seas.

Sanlorenzo SL106A heading to South-East Asia - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts
"We are delighted to have successfully delivered these magnificent yachts to our clients in time to enjoy the European summer in the Mediterranean following which they will relocate to various locations in Asia - said Nick Stratton, Vice President Sales at Sanlorenzo Asia-Pacific. "Each yacht represents the pinnacle of luxury and innovation, and we are proud to see them set sail".

Sanlorenzo SL106A heading to South-East Asia - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts
"We see immense potential in all our APAC markets. Our tailored approach to yacht design and craftsmanship resonates with clients seeking bespoke solutions and our full range of yachts has something to offer all needs". With our presence now also covering Vietnam and Australia, we are well-positioned to meet their needs and continue our growth in these dynamic markets", Stratton continues.

Sanlorenzo yachts from the semi-displacement range: SD90 - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts
Sanlorenzo is renowned for its commitment to quality and a made-to-measure approach, ensuring each yacht is a unique masterpiece tailored to the owner's specifications. Since 2015, when Simpson Marine began representing the brand, over 70 yachts have been commissioned in APAC, highlighting the brand's growing influence and success in the region.

Sanlorenzo yachts from the semi-displacement range SD118 - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts
Looking ahead, Sanlorenzo is dedicated to its long-term goals and sustainability initiatives, encapsulated in the "Road to 2030" strategic plan. This ambitious roadmap focuses on reducing the environmental impact, enhancing energy efficiency and innovative propulsion systems for yachts, whilst promoting sustainable practices across all operations.

Nick Stratton, Vice President Sales at Sanlorenzo Asia-Pacific - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts
In a strategic move to strengthen its market position, Sanlorenzo recently acquired Simpson Marine, further solidifying its commitment to the APAC market and beyond. This acquisition is set to enhance the brand's service capabilities and expand its reach, ensuring that Sanlorenzo continues to lead the industry in innovation and customer satisfaction.

Sanlorenzo SX100 - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts
Sanlorenzo Asia-Pacific continues to lead the industry with its dedication to quality, craftsmanship, and service. The company looks forward to more successful deliveries and the continued growth of its presence in the APAC market with dedicated exclusive activations planned for Australia, Thailand, Taiwan and Hong Kong in the 2024 events calendar.

Sanlorenzo SX88, successful model in Asia - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts
