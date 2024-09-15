Wider unveils two new models as future sisters to WiderCat 92 and WiLder 60

WiderCat 76 © Wider Yachts WiderCat 76 © Wider Yachts

by Wider 13 Sep 08:59 PDT

Italian yachtbuilder Wider continues to build on its foundations as a disrupter in the yacht market with a diverse range of models that capture the imagination and show the vision and versatility of the Wider brand.

Case in point - at this year's Cannes Yachting Festival, held 10-15 September, the shipyard will be showing off two of its extraordinary creations with the sublime WiderCat 92 and the sensational WiLder 60, respectively at SYE021 and QML020. The two yachts offer very different yachting experiences yet distill the same core Wider ethos of innovation and excellence in naval architecture, styling, fit and finish, perfectly matched to their target yacht segments to offer owners an unparalleled on-water experience.

Wider is forever evolving, however, determined to deliver those yachting experiences to an even broader range of owners. It's why the two yachts on display will be joined, in essence at least, with two new sisters.

WiderCat 76

Wider was founded on the principle of innovation in technology and space design, and the WiderCat 76 embraces this philosophy to deliver the allure of a superyacht with the agility of a leisure craft. Under construction at the Wider Vision Hub, the new shipyard in Fano, the WiderCat 76 has been shaped by Luca Dini Design with the precious collaboration of the Wider Centro Stile for the interiors, together with the the expertise of the Wider Engineering Department.

Her striking lines include features not only designed to make a style statement but also to deliver practical benefits, such as bulwark and superstructure angles that maximise light for the interior and promote the seascape view from inside; or the layout that offers beachside chic living with huge saloon, generous lower galley, spacious main deck master with direct access to the forward cockpit and terrace, and acres of deck space to embrace the best of outdoor living on the water.

The new WiderCat 76 is bringing a redefined interior concept, highlighting once again the versatility of the shipyard. "The yacht features an elegant Hamptons style, reinterpreted with yachting flair," enthuses Marcello Maggi, President of W-Fin Sarl, the holding company that holds Wider. "It's sophisticated yet incredibly welcoming, providing owner and guests with a relaxing onboard experience reminiscent of an oceanfront villa thanks to walls clad in ivory-lacquered panels that contrast with a dark oak coffered deckhead and herringbone parquet flooring. She's going to be stunning," he continues, "with the décor complementing perfectly the expansive interior and exterior layout. She's not just a sibling to the WiderCat 92 but also another step forward - a feature that marks the essence of the Wider brand."

The large master suite - which boasts a queen bed, corner sofa, and ensuite that features a shower with panoramic views - is joined by a VIP and two double guest ensuite cabins on the lower deck, ensuring a high level of comfort and privacy. Outside, the WiderCat 76 offers a huge upper deck with closed helm station, dining area protected by a hardtop, two sofa zones, and a forward conversation nook with sofa and freestanding seating. Aft on the main deck there's an expansive cockpit with sofas and alfresco dining table, foldable swim platform, and forward there's a second cockpit with twin C-shaped sofas and coffee table.

"The WiderCat 76 continues our ethos of bringing superyacht-size space to a smaller vessel - in this case, a 23.12-metre yacht that boasts 10.48-metre beam - while drawing on our large-yacht experience to deliver superyacht-level finish to the interior and exterior spaces," says Maggi. "Luca Dini Design, together with our talented Centro Stile design team, have produced a stunning, stylish and visionary model that will once again push forward the boundaries of what a yacht can be."

WiLder 60 Outboard

With its combination of supercar performance and superyacht levels of bespoke finish, the WiLder 60 has been making a statement ever since the first hull launched earlier in the summer of 2024, with the signature of the Wider Centro Stile. Designed to appeal to the wilder side in us all, the all-aluminium, high-performance 18-metre yacht combines exquisite interiors with expansive exterior party decks and exceptional handling to deliver a boating experience unlike any other.

Now, as part of a natural evolution of the WiLder 60 line, the model is being offered in an Outboard version with the first outboard-equipped hull. Conceived in part for the North American market, but offering broad appeal to a global market which is keen for variation, the Outboard version boasts quadruple Mercury Verado 600 outboards for a top speed that tops 40 knots and a cruise that sits comfortably at 35 knots.

The addition of the outboards brings other benefits too - for example, the space that forms the engine room on the Standard edition has been repurposed as a crew cabin, with the main interior being offered both as a two-cabin, four-guest layout with large pantry for longer trips, or as a three-cabin, six-guest layout. As with the Standard version, the interior boasts details and styling cues that meld supercar and superyacht, while the Outboard version also features Wider's bespoke interior for a fully tailor-made yacht, a unique offering in this vessel category.

"The WiLder 60 epitomises both the draw of the sea for dynamic, discerning owners who know what they want and know we can deliver it, and also the genius and flexibility of the Wider Engineering Department and our Centro Stile team to create a yacht that not only looks stunning inside and out but also delivers stunning performance on the water," says Maggi.

"The Outboard version continues this core essence and adds versatility and appeal with new drives, new layout options and new ways to interact with the sea, thanks to an aft island sunpad and our trademark drop-down bulwarks that extend the aft terrace over the water. The design and placement of the quad outboards ensures minimal impact on water access while guaranteeing the same thrill-seeker performance and handling of the Standard version that has captured the imagination of several owners already."

The lightweight construction of the WiLder 60 Outboard - which displaces just 33 tons - belies the level of detail and comfort that the model offers, including sumptuous interiors and sinuous exteriors that include a dining table for eight, two large sunbeds, a forward lounge and a chaise longue next to the helm. The addition of outboards also allows for even easier maintenance.

"The WiderCat 76 and the WiLder 60 Outboard - perfectly complement the WiderCat 92 and the WiLder 60 surface drive version that we have on display at the Cannes Yachting Festival, and show how Wider continues not only to evolve its own model lines but also continues to innovate," concludes Maggi. "We were founded on the idea of advancing technologies and designs that would change yachting in all its forms, and today, from our supermodel weekenders to our sublime superyachts, we continue to show our versatility and share our vision for visionary owners at all points in the yacht market."

The Cannes Yachting Festival 2024 will also host Wider's collaboration with several Italian and international brands. Talenti furnishings, the result of original minds and tools that create meticulously detailed furniture with carefully chosen materials and finishes, will be featured at the Wider and WiLder stands.

Meanwhile, TooA will demonstrate how tradition and technology can come together to create a Wider-flavored ice cream. Additionally, visitors will have the chance to experience firsthand the new Seabob F9 models on board the yachts, and the WiderCat 92 will showcase a branded Wider version of the world's first electric SUP, the SipaBoards Neo Silver Drive.

The integrated Seadamp PLUS system, installed on the WiderCat 92, not only offers great stability and silence but also recovers energy dissipated while moored and anchored, converting it into electricity to help recharge the onboard batteries. Applied, with its Future Marine software suite, has developed an innovative and immersive cockpit for Wider, which integrates real-time 3D visualizations for system monitoring and control.

The innovative EJET 4X full-electric tender will accompany the WiderCat 92. EJET, with its electric tenders, offers guests a quiet and environmentally friendly transport option. Lastly, SeaSkin Life, a high-end holistic biotechnology cosmetic brand and pioneer in "eco-luxury" cosmetics, enhances the cabins on board the Wider catamaran.