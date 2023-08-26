Please select your home edition
Prestige confirms its commitment to growth and innovation

by Prestige Yachts 13 Sep 09:38 PDT

In the iconic setting of the 2024 Cannes Yachting Festival, PRESTIGE reasserted its commitment to continuously evolve to meet customer expectations, presenting two new yacht models and showcasing its exclusive customer service portfolio.

On September 12th, PRESTIGE held a press conference on its stand at the Cannes Yachting Festival to present the main brand novelties to a large audience of the international press.

Prestige M7 - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige M7 - photo © Prestige Yachts

Devoting significant display space to new models, PRESTIGE demonstrates its commitment to enriching the F-Line, S-Line, X-Line, and M-Line through continuous innovation.

The spotlight was on the PRESTIGE F5.7 world premiere, continuing the development of the new generation of the F-line on the heels of the international success of the F4.9, launched just one year ago.

Prestige F5.7 - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige F5.7 - photo © Prestige Yachts

This new 57-foot flybridge yacht, a segment in which PRESTIGE is the market leader, features even more spacious shared living areas, enhanced comfort, and greater privacy.

The internationally acclaimed M48 and M8 have reached the North and South American and Asia-Pacific regions, offering a new multihull concept to a broad range of customers and promoting a new yachting experience, the PRESTIGE Art de Vivre, savoring the remarkable quality of life on board, in connection with the sea.

Prestige F5.7 - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige F5.7 - photo © Prestige Yachts

Moreover, PRESTIGE announced the consolidation and enlargement of the M-Line range, with the new PRESTIGE M7, which will be positioned in between the M48 and M8. This new model will not only offer significant layout innovations and a refined design but also confirm PRESTIGE's focus on the multihull motor yacht segment.

Lastly, PRESTIGE presented a multitude of diverse customer services. "We have decided to consolidate all our services under one name and logo, called PRESTIGE Unlimited, gathering all the various services provided to our customers before, during, and after their purchase of a PRESTIGE yacht," stated Erwin Bamps, PRESTIGE Vice President. "As a brand we want to enhance and extend the level of our services to be able to always meet and exceed our customers' needs."

Prestige F5.7 - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige F5.7 - photo © Prestige Yachts

More details about the new PRESTIGE M7, and other yachts to come for 2025, will be revealed at the upcoming Dusseldorf Boat Show in January 2025, further testimony to the continual innovation and dynamic growth of the PRESTIGE brand.

