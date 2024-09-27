Xplorer 60 - Product overview

by Damen Yachting 27 Sep 09:34 PDT

The Xplorer range of superyachts remains one of the most exciting Damen Yachting innovations to date. The most recently delivered from the range is the Xplorer 58 PINK SHADOW which is already under way with her Owner and guests on board.

Joining ANAWA and LA DATCHA in the Xplorer fleet, these go-anywhere luxury explorer yachts are breaking boundaries when it comes to autonomy, destinations and onboard experiences. With the first Xplorer 60 up next for delivery, and still available for sale, what can interested clients expect?

The true capability of the Xplorer 60

The Xplorer 60 is designed for adventure and capability. Thanks to her large volume, with 1,160 GT for a 60-metre yacht with a generous 11-metre beam, this is a luxury yacht capable of being self-sufficient for up to 30 days. Carrying all the tenders and toys you need along the way.

Paradise found

Heading to the polar zones doesn't need to mean leaving your comfort zone. Xplorer expedition yachting means taking the safety, reliability and performance you expect from your yacht right to the edges of the world.

Xplorer 60 at a glance

Length overall 60 metres (197 ft)

First unit to be delivered in Spring 2025

1,160 GT

12 guests, 16 crew plus Captain

Interior Design by H2 Yacht Design

Exterior Design by Azure Yacht Design

Naval Architecture by Damen Yachting

Xplorer 60 specifications and details

11-metre (36 ft) beam

3.60-metre (11.8 ft) draught (full load)

14.5 knot maximum speed

5,000 nautical mile range @ 11.5 knots

Autonomy at sea for up to 30 days

Total area approx. 1,850 square metres (20,000 sq ft)

Large volume luxury interiors with possibilities for customisation

Features include a luxury cabana lounge and bar, dive deck, fitness and wellness zone, ski lodge

The fully-certified helideck can convert into a 150 square-metre (1,615 sq ft) sports court or party deck to entertain up to 100 guests

Able to house tenders up to 10.5 metres (34.5 ft) in length, submarines, snowmobiles, jetskis, sailboats

Hybrid power and propulsion with battery banks, Ice Class and IMO Polar Code compliant engineering

Xplorer 60 key features

Observation Lounge

Crow's Nest

Fully Certified Helideck

Xplorer 60 milestones

Keel laid for first unit in February 2022

Xplorer 60 reference quotes

"Since introducing our SeaXplorer concept in 2015, Damen Yachting has become well-established as the luxury explorer leader. But we expect the future will see even more Owners demanding the autonomy, safety and flexibility that the SeaXplorer offers. That's why we decided to build the SeaXplorer 60 on spec for fast delivery in 2024. She is the only luxury explorer yacht available in her class and an amazing opportunity." - Rose Damen, Managing Director, Damen Yachting.