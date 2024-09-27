Xplorer 60 - Product overview

Please select your home edition
by Damen Yachting 27 Sep 09:34 PDT

The Xplorer range of superyachts remains one of the most exciting Damen Yachting innovations to date. The most recently delivered from the range is the Xplorer 58 PINK SHADOW which is already under way with her Owner and guests on board.

Joining ANAWA and LA DATCHA in the Xplorer fleet, these go-anywhere luxury explorer yachts are breaking boundaries when it comes to autonomy, destinations and onboard experiences. With the first Xplorer 60 up next for delivery, and still available for sale, what can interested clients expect?

Xplorer 60 tropics - photo © Damen Yachting
Xplorer 60 tropics - photo © Damen Yachting

The true capability of the Xplorer 60

The Xplorer 60 is designed for adventure and capability. Thanks to her large volume, with 1,160 GT for a 60-metre yacht with a generous 11-metre beam, this is a luxury yacht capable of being self-sufficient for up to 30 days. Carrying all the tenders and toys you need along the way.

SeaXplorer 60 party deck - photo © Damen Yachting
SeaXplorer 60 party deck - photo © Damen Yachting

Paradise found

Heading to the polar zones doesn't need to mean leaving your comfort zone. Xplorer expedition yachting means taking the safety, reliability and performance you expect from your yacht right to the edges of the world.

SeaXplorer 60 polar whales - photo © Damen Yachting
SeaXplorer 60 polar whales - photo © Damen Yachting

Xplorer 60 at a glance

  • Length overall 60 metres (197 ft)
  • First unit to be delivered in Spring 2025
  • 1,160 GT
  • 12 guests, 16 crew plus Captain
  • Interior Design by H2 Yacht Design
  • Exterior Design by Azure Yacht Design
  • Naval Architecture by Damen Yachting

Damen Yachting SeaXplorer 60 alternative colour scheme - photo © Damen Yachting
Damen Yachting SeaXplorer 60 alternative colour scheme - photo © Damen Yachting

Xplorer 60 specifications and details

  • 11-metre (36 ft) beam
  • 3.60-metre (11.8 ft) draught (full load)
  • 14.5 knot maximum speed
  • 5,000 nautical mile range @ 11.5 knots
  • Autonomy at sea for up to 30 days
  • Total area approx. 1,850 square metres (20,000 sq ft)
  • Large volume luxury interiors with possibilities for customisation
  • Features include a luxury cabana lounge and bar, dive deck, fitness and wellness zone, ski lodge
  • The fully-certified helideck can convert into a 150 square-metre (1,615 sq ft) sports court or party deck to entertain up to 100 guests
  • Able to house tenders up to 10.5 metres (34.5 ft) in length, submarines, snowmobiles, jetskis, sailboats
  • Hybrid power and propulsion with battery banks, Ice Class and IMO Polar Code compliant engineering

SeaXplorer 60 skylounge - photo © Damen Yachting
SeaXplorer 60 skylounge - photo © Damen Yachting

Xplorer 60 key features

  • Observation Lounge
  • Crow's Nest
  • Fully Certified Helideck

SeaXplorer 60 H2 Design Owners Suite - photo © Damen Yachting
SeaXplorer 60 H2 Design Owners Suite - photo © Damen Yachting

Xplorer 60 milestones

  • Keel laid for first unit in February 2022

SeaXplorer 60 - Owners Suite by H2 Design - photo © Damen Yachting
SeaXplorer 60 - Owners Suite by H2 Design - photo © Damen Yachting

Xplorer 60 reference quotes

"Since introducing our SeaXplorer concept in 2015, Damen Yachting has become well-established as the luxury explorer leader. But we expect the future will see even more Owners demanding the autonomy, safety and flexibility that the SeaXplorer offers. That's why we decided to build the SeaXplorer 60 on spec for fast delivery in 2024. She is the only luxury explorer yacht available in her class and an amazing opportunity." - Rose Damen, Managing Director, Damen Yachting.

SeaXplorer 60 skylounge - photo © Damen Yachting
SeaXplorer 60 skylounge - photo © Damen Yachting
SeaXplorer 60 party deck dining - photo © Damen Yachting
SeaXplorer 60 party deck dining - photo © Damen Yachting
SeaXplorer 60 skylounge - photo © Damen Yachting
SeaXplorer 60 skylounge - photo © Damen Yachting

