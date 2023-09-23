Dynamiq unveils 52m GTT 170 flagship

by Dynamiq 24 Sep 03:49 PDT

Dynamiq unveils the exterior lines and some interior renders of its GTT 170 52-meter flagship. The keel laying of this all-aluminium superyacht is scheduled in Antalya, Turkey for the last week of September.

The exteriors by Dobroserdov Design echo masculine lines, with less curves and more robust, strong angles. It incorporates special accents in stainless steel and carbon to support its elegant yet hi-tech nature. The interiors by Milanese architect Claudio Pironi & Partners infuse the yacht with clean, minimalist style and plenty of natural marbles and teak.

She is one of the most voluminous 50-meters below 500 GT on the market, with plenty of luxury zones, five spacious guest staterooms and an impressive owner's suite. She features a dedicated Spa zone with sauna and gym in the aft, as well as a class-leading, two-tiered beach club with folding bulwarks to truly maximize space. Her sundeck is multizonal and multifunctional, with an incredible outdoor cinema lounge.

The GTT 170 is a super-efficient ocean-going machine with a range of 4,500 nm. Combined with her 2-meter (6'5") draft, she's a real two-season yacht with access to any remote areas in the Med and the Caribbean. Due to her truly innovative engineering, she's also super economical and fuel-efficient, with main engines 40% smaller than her peers while maintaining the same performance parameters. The GTT 170 complies with the strictest commercial requirements, ensuring impeccable safety and the possibility of commercial charter operations.

The GTT 170 marks the shipyard's continued collaboration with Dutch naval architects Vripack. Delivery is scheduled for Spring 2027. GTT 170 Hull #1 is exclusively for sale with Denison Yachting.

Find out more details on this exciting new Dynamiq superyacht at the shipyard's stand #LC9 at the upcoming Monaco Yacht Show from 25th-28th September 2024.