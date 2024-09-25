Please select your home edition
Ferretti Group at the Monaco Yacht Show 2024 with big news and two world premieres

by Ferretti Group 25 Sep 08:33 PDT 25-28 September 2024
Full-carbon Wallywind110 © Ferretti Group

Ferretti Group lands at the Monaco Yacht Show 2024 with important new developments and some extraordinary boats, including two world premieres.

  • The fleet is made up of eight models, including two world premieres, wallywind110 - GALMA and Custom Line 50 M/Y ASANTE, and the debuts of wallypower50 and Custom Line Navetta 38.
  • The Ancona Superyachts Division is at the core of the Group's strategy, with 10 steel and aluminium yachts currently under construction including the first Riva 70 Metri, the largest Riva flagship superyacht ever built by the brand.

The magnificent fleet confirms a design vision that integrates cutting-edge design, advanced technology and the production of large yachts, in line with customers' wishes.

Ferrretti Group is taking a fleet of eight models to the show, including two stand-out world premieres, wallywind110 - GALMA and Custom Line 50 M/Y ASANTE, and the debuts of wallypower50 and Custom Line Navetta 38. Alongside these new models, visitors will also be able to admire Custom Line 140', Pershing GTX116 - AGARTHA, Pershing 140, and wallywhy200.

Custom Line 50 M/Y Asante - photo © Ferretti Group
Custom Line 50 M/Y Asante - photo © Ferretti Group

"The Monaco Yacht Show is our natural stage. It's particularly satisfying to announce that we've started work on the construction of Riva 70 Metri, Riva's largest ever flagship superyacht, sold early in 2024 to a loyal Riva customer and a great fan of the brand," said Ferretti Group CEO Alberto Galassi. "We're also bringing two splendid world premieres to Monaco: wallywind110 - GALMA and Custom Line 50 M/Y ASANTE." Driven by Ferretti Group's unique and compelling characteristics, we work every day to take innovation in the yachting world to levels of absolute excellence. And with the incredible diversity of our seven brands, we're ready to amaze our owners yet again."

The first yacht in the new wallywind range, wallywind110 GALMA is the largest sailing yacht delivered since Wally joined Ferretti Group, demonstrating the company's ongoing commitment to the sailing segment. Wally's thoroughbred sailing DNA combines pared-down lines with high-level performance and comfort comparable to much larger yachts. Built from carbon fibre composite, a material that Wally introduced into the sailing world and in which it continues to excel, the meticulously optimised hull offers an exhilarating cruising experience, oversized convivial areas and race-winning potential, all with a reduced crew.

Pershing GTX116 - photo © Alberto Cocchi
Pershing GTX116 - photo © Alberto Cocchi

Custom Line 50 M/Y ASANTE is the brand's first all-aluminium pleasure vessel. The new flagship in the aluminium made-to-measure line makes her debut in the market segment for metal yachts under 500 GT. The exterior styling is by Filippo Salvetti, while ACPV ARCHITECTS Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel designed the tailor-made interiors, revisiting maritime tradition and the brand's values through a contemporary lens.

Ferretti Group's commitment to the superyacht segment is reflected not only in the boats taken to the Monaco Yacht Show but also in the production strategy. The focus of this vision is the Ferretti Group Superyachts Yard in Ancona, the state-of-the-art shipyard occupying 80,000 square metres that specialises in the production of superyachts from 50 to 90 metres, where 10 ships are currently under construction. At the core of the Marche-based production facility's activities is also the development of major projects like Custom Line 125 Project, the three-deck superyacht in the planing line that offers generous spaces and the utmost in comfort while delivering excellent hydrodynamic performance.

The importance of this division is also confirmed by the announcement that work has started on the Riva 70 Metri superyacht sold early this year. The largest Riva ever, she is now under construction at the Riva Superyachts Division in Ancona. A superyacht of timeless beauty, Riva 70 Metri will combine excellent performance with environmental sustainability in the form of a state-of-the-art hybrid propulsion system with heat recovery technology, setting the benchmark for sustainable yacht design.

The economic and financial results reported by Ferretti Group are also very positive. In the first half of the year, the Net Backlog - the total value of orders for yachts still to deliver net of revenues already booked - stands at €785.7 million, while the total backlog stands at €1.5 billion. These numbers highlight the financial strength of Ferretti Group and the great confidence shown by the market in an industrial policy focused on new models, innovation and sustainability.

Prestigious luxury brands will work with Ferretti Group throughout the Show: Range Rover, official partner together with Flexjet, plus Frette and Venini, while Perennials is providing the refined outdoor furniture. The numerous Italian partners include Dolce & Gabbana, the designer of the Group's tailor-made staff uniforms, Lavazza with the brand's new intense creations, and La Scolca for fine wines to celebrate with. The line-up is completed by Yacht Club de Monaco, Bang&Olufsen, Atelier Rebul, Torello and Seabob.

