Heesen Yachts achieves major milestone in construction of full custom 57m MY, Project Setteesettanta

by Heesen Yachts 8 Oct 06:58 PDT

Heesen Yachts proudly announces the joining of the hull and superstructure, alongside the engine placement, of the full custom 57m shallow draft four-deck motor yacht, code-named Project Setteesettanta.

This significant milestone in yacht construction offers the first glimpse of the yacht's profile, showcasing Omega Architects' harmonious design.

This phase marks a pivotal moment as it brings the yacht's stunning silhouette to life, demonstrating Heesen's renowned craftsmanship and engineering excellence. Designed by Omega Architects, the vessel's exterior combines elegance and functionality with a shallow draft for versatile exploration.

Cristiano Gatto, who has long collaborated with Heesen across twelve previous projects, brings his design expertise to the interior, ensuring that every detail reflects the owners' vision and comfort. Serving also as the Owner's Representative, Cristiano Gatto comments: "This project is a pioneering venture where our studio passionately engages in both interior design and as the Owner's Representative. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the owners for entrusting us with this endeavour. Today, we appreciate the beauty of this project in reality. While contemporary technology such as 3D visualisation gives a good idea of how the yacht will look like, seeing the design come to life makes a significant difference."

A few days ago, the crucial marble selection process took place in Verona, Italy, ensuring the finest materials complement the yacht's sophisticated interior design - a critical step in maintaining the bespoke quality that defines Gatto's meticulous design and Heesen's precise construction.

Project Setteesettanta is the first Heesen yacht to feature a bridge on the fourth deck, maintaining the brand's sleek appearance with innovative design elements, including a light, unobtrusive mast and new flat Star Link communication panels. The owners' privacy is prioritised with a reserved upper deck and a master stateroom boasting panoramic views and a private terrace.

Heesen CEO Niels Vaessen said, "We're honoured that these experienced yacht owners have entrusted us once again with the construction of a custom yacht. Project Setteesettanta truly reflects Heesen's core values, with its aluminium hull, shallow draft, and precise engineering. Seeing this 57-metre yacht take shape fills us with pride. Celebrating this milestone and honouring maritime traditions with the owners and their team is particularly meaningful. We take pride in our in-house skills and capabilities and are eager to grow as a shipyard, driven by the inspiring vision of expert owners."

With the two MTU 16V2000 engines placed, the yacht moves closer to completion, promising exceptional performance and luxury at sea with a top speed of 18 knots. Project Setteesettanta will now enter the outfitting phase and is scheduled for launching in January 2026.

Project Setteesettanta highlights | YN 20857

Full custom design by Omega Architects and Cristiano Gatto Design

Ultra-efficient, all-aluminium FDHF

Shallow draft | 2.3m

Four decks, with private owners' deck and observation deck

Touch and go helipad

Enclosed volume 920 GT

Delivery in 2026

Watch the video of the YN 20857 superstructure voyage from Jeijen to Oss, where she meets with her FDHF aluminium hull:

In this video, we show the smooth operations of placing the engines and joining the hull and superstructure of YN 20857 Project Setteesettanta: