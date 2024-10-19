Great success for the new MY Admiral JAS 66m

by The Italian Sea Group 19 Oct 07:50 PDT

Great success for the new MY Admiral JAS 66m presented as a world premiere at the Monaco Yacht Show 2024.

M/Y Admiral JAS 66m is the result of the collaboration between the Style Centre of The Italian Sea Group, which signed the design of the external lines and the interior layout, and the English designer Mark Berryman, who curated the stylistic concept of the interiors created by CELI 1920, a historic cabinet making company acquired by TISG in 2023.

"We are extremely proud of the success achieved by our Admiral MY JAS 66m at the Monaco Yacht Show 2024" said Giovanni Costantino, Founder and CEO of The Italian Sea Group. "This superyacht perfectly embodies our vision of elegance and innovation, with refined proportions and a sophisticated design".

"It has been a great pleasure to collaborate with TISG again. Our goal was to create a concept that reflects the perfect balance between luxury and comfort," added Mark Berryman. " The interior and exterior spaces have been designed to allow a seamless transition that allows guests on board to enjoy even more spacious spaces in perfect synergy between inside and outside."

The superyacht is characterized by a strong and decisive style, almost masculine, which does not however renounce elegant proportions and refined details. The sculptural and deep lines, but at the same time light and sleek, are designed with extreme care. The contrast between the white of the hull and the black of the large windows enhances the architectural elegance of the yacht.

The interior layout spread over five decks, follows an innovative scheme that allows for a perfect connection between the interior and exterior spaces, offering guests extremely versatile "hybrid zones". Large floor-to-ceiling glass walls transform the perception of the spaces, creating unique areas for relaxation and direct access to the sea.

"The aft lower deck suites are welcoming and feature warm wood tones with lighter accents. The combination of warm fabrics and beautiful aged leathers creates an intimate and comfortable atmosphere," Berryman added. "Floor-to-ceiling windows offer panoramic ocean views and amplify the feeling of space."

The interior and exterior spaces are finished with refined materials with sporty, almost casual tones, allowing guests on board to enjoy a relaxed and informal atmosphere. The aft sun deck offers various areas for relaxation, while the master suite, with a penthouse atmosphere, is characterized by large floorto-ceiling windows.

The palette of materials, with neutral and elegant tones ranging from warm white to sand, is repeated in all areas intended for guests and the owner, ensuring a harmonious transition.