ILIAD Catamarans updates Parallel Hybrid Propulsion System

by ILIAD Catamarans 23 Oct 01:42 PDT

ILIAD Catamarans, in collaboration with e-Motion, is now offering a revised parallel system as an optional propulsion upgrade to all models in the ILIAD 53 Series.

Benefits of this revised system include the following modes:

Full diesel traditional propulsion

In this mode, the catamaran can be operated traditionally with straight-shaft diesel propulsion using the Yanmar 6LY 440 HP engines with no reduction in performance or top speed.

Zero emissions navigation mode

When both the internal combustion engines off, the high-voltage batteries supply power to the electric motors for travelling short distances. Enjoy no noise or environmental pollution in this mode.

Economy navigation mode

With just one diesel engine running, power is supplied to the system through the alternator mode of the electric engine. Both shafts are operative as one is powered by the main diesel engine and the second one by the electric motor. The measured overall fuel saving is up to 30%, and total engine running hours and essential servicing costs are drastically reduced.

Hotel-load zero emissions mode

2 x e-Motion 39.1 kwh battery packs with new LFP cells supply energy for all the systems onboard the ILIAD 53 Series models, removing the need for generator running for AC loads or charging. At anchor, the catamaran is fully operative overnight with zero engine noise or pollution. The lithium packs can fast charge from fully discharged to fully charged in 30 minutes using the shaft alternators. This removes the need for separate generators and battery chargers. The lithium battery packs can also charge from the shore-power charger when on the dock.

