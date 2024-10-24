Please select your home edition
Stunning new POWER 80 announced

by The Yacht Sales Co. & Multihull Solutions 24 Oct 00:20 PDT
POWER 80 © The Yacht Sales Co. & Multihull Solutions

Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts has just announced its spectacular new flagship model, the POWER 80.

With her exceptional size, decadent comforts and comprehensive services, this breathtaking new model sees the shipyard cement its status in the exclusive world of superyachts.

Elite and impressive, the luxury yacht is powered by two 750hp engines as standard and two 950hp engines as an option, challenging the boundaries of ocean travel. The yacht can confidently tackle long-distance cruises while affording all the luxuries to make the journey exquisitely comfortable.

The modular layout accommodates up to 12 guests or for six to sail in the most exclusive space and luxury. The generous crew quarters are designed to stylishly accommodate five professional crew.

The POWER 80's living spaces are astonishing for their size and range. More than 400m" is available for guests and crew to enjoy with its extensive choice of precincts delivering superb entertaining areas while also assuring privacy when desired.

The remarkable deck areas span 250m" of entertaining space and are all finished with the finest materials, while the immersible rear deck is ergonomically designed to make sea access safe and easy. The POWER 80 affords all the features of an exclusive beach club, so you can take full advantage of the sea with the many water toys on offer.

Choose from a layout offering three to six guest cabins, which each enjoy their own designer ensuites. The decadent Owner's suite features a stylish ensuite with whirlpool bath evoking the essence of the world's finest hotels.

A stunning achievement in luxury yacht design, the POWER 80 invites you to enjoy the pinnacle of motor cruising in absolute style.

