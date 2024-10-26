Unveiling the Bering 105: Luxury meets exploration

Tailored for long-range cruising, it offers exceptional comfort and performance, allowing you to explore the world safely and in style.

This year, we proudly unveil our newest masterpiece - the Bering 105. This cutting-edge steel expedition yacht embodies the ultimate balance of luxury and exploration.

Related Articles

Bering Yachts July Newsletter

Bering 125's 39.5-meter steel hull arrives at Antalya, Türkiye shipyard We proudly announce the arrival of the Bering 125's 39.5-meter steel hull at our shipyard in Antalya, Türkiye. Designed with comfort and safety in mind, this vessel continues the legacy of Bering's over-24-meter full-displacement motor yachts.

Bering 165: the newest Bering Yachts flagship

Your ultimate Mediterranean and Caribbean explorer We are delighted to present our latest video presentation showcasing the remarkable features of B165, Bering Yachts' newest flagship explorer.

Bering Yachts starts first Catamaran construction

Laying the keel on the first B60 CAT We are thrilled to share some exciting news from Bering Yachts with you! Recently, we celebrated a significant milestone as we laid the keel for our first ever catamaran, the B60 CAT.

New Bering Yachts Superyacht B120 unveiled

Presenting a video of conceptual design of B120, its newest model B120, the newest member of the family of full-displacement explorer superyachts, represents a brand-new approach and features design and engineering solutions unique for Bering yachts.

Interior images of B145 M/Y Heeus Explore Yacht

Bering Yachts has published the long-awaited pictures and videos Responding to a number of requests, Bering Yachts has released a video and a set of photographs of its B145 superyacht. These images present an intimate view of the design, layout, and amenities of this three-deck ocean-going yacht.

Exclusive interior reveal of Bering's B92 Yacht

A strong input from the owner, making it a unique custom-built boat Launched in 2022 at the Bering shipyard in Antalya, Türkiye, this 29,08-meter explorer is introducing Bering's vision for its 92-yard series to the yacht world.

B145 and B92: Enjoying the sea together

Along the mountainous Mediterranean coast of Türkiye Bering 145 M/Y HEEUS and Bering 92 M/Y PAPILLON have traveled side by side along the mountainous Mediterranean coast of Türkiye.

Bering Yachts reveals B76 Explorer

A luxury yacht with expedition abilities Bering Yachts releases the first footage of M/Y B76 Lemanja, recently added to our fleet of under-24-meter boats. The first and only absolutely custom boat built by Bering in this size is a true blue-water exploring vessel made for long voyages.

Second B145 explorer yacht construction update

Bering Yachts has made significant progress in building its flagship 44-meter boat Designed by Bering's in-house team of naval architects and engineers, B145 is a three-deck ocean-going yacht capable of high latitude travel for an owner who wants to explore the world.