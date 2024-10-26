Please select your home edition
Unveiling the Bering 105: Luxury meets exploration

by Bering Yachts 26 Oct 09:02 PDT
Bering 105 © Bering Yachts

This year, we proudly unveil our newest masterpiece - the Bering 105. This cutting-edge steel expedition yacht embodies the ultimate balance of luxury and exploration.

Tailored for long-range cruising, it offers exceptional comfort and performance, allowing you to explore the world safely and in style.

Designed for long voyages:

  • Featuring a sturdy steel hull and an impressive range exceeding 4,000 nautical miles.
  • Explore remote destinations in absolute comfort and elegance.
  • Powered by twin 500 hp engines for a smooth 10-knot cruise and a top speed of 13 knots.
  • Accommodates up to 10 guests with ample storage for extended journeys.

Bering 105 - photo © Bering Yachts
Bering 105 - photo © Bering Yachts

