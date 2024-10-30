Absolute Yachts has launched the spectacular new Navetta 70 Allure

Absolute Yachts has unveiled the spectacular new Navetta 70 Allure setting a new benchmark for innovation and design.

The new Navetta 70 Allure marks a turning point in the luxury yacht market, introducing innovative and contemporary design elements without forgoing some distinctive features of the Absolute brand, such as the iconic side glass railings.

The yacht's exterior is distinguished by dynamic and captivating lines, with its alfresco living areas comprising a spacious and redesigned flybridge and a comfortable terrace cockpit. Available in two configurations, the expansive flybridge is the quintessential entertainment zone offering unparalleled views and an abundance of space for relaxation.

The yacht's interior is characterised by an intelligent and balanced distribution of space, with a generous galley and saloon delivering the impression of being aboard a significantly larger model.

Naturally light and airy, the Navetta 70's interior enjoys 360-degree views from its panoramic windows, and the space-saving sliding doors, high ceilings and absence of steps allow greater freedom of movement and maximum comfort.

The yacht's interior furniture has been meticulously crafted from fine woods in a contemporary style, employing a light colour palette and premium materials.

To ensure maximum privacy, the crew accommodations have been separated and well-equipped, featuring two beds and a private kitchen.

The Navetta 70's solar panels are elegantly integrated into the flybridge roof, offering exceptional flexibility and autonomy while reflecting the shipyard's commitment to sustainability.

This superb new model is the epitome of innovation, elegance and space while delivering powerful performance for unforgettable cruising adventures.

