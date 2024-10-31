Please select your home edition
Yamarin set to unveil new 10-meter flagship powerboat in 2025

by Yamarin 31 Oct 00:34 PDT
At 10 meters (33 ft) in length and powered by twin Yamaha outboard engines, the new Yamarin flagship represents a monumental leap in Yamarin's legacy of craftsmanship © Yamarin

Yamarin, the premium Finnish boat brand synonymous with elegance, quality, and exceptional handling, is proud to announce the launch of its largest powerboat yet. The new Yamarin flagship will make its grand debut in Summer 2025, embodying the brand's commitment to delivering unmatched comfort, sophisticated Nordic design, and superb driving dynamics.

At 10 meters (33 ft) in length and powered by twin Yamaha outboard engines, the new flagship represents a monumental leap in Yamarin's legacy of craftsmanship. Combining performance with Scandinavian elegance, this new vessel is designed for those who seek the best in both day trips and extended coastal adventures. This release marks a new era for Yamarin and will be featured at the prestigious Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, October 30 - November 3, 2024, in Florida.

Yamarin's heritage is built on a close partnership with Yamaha Motor, with the brand name itself derived from Yamaha and Marine. This collaboration ensures seamless integration of Yamaha's legendary engines into each Yamarin boat, delivering both reliability and exhilarating performance on the water.

Inspired by the modern, minimalist lines of Nordic design, Yamarin's new flagship is crafted for various climates and settings, whether in the chilly Nordic waters or the sun-drenched coastlines of Florida and the Mediterranean - photo © Yamarin

An Icon of Scandinavian Design and Practicality

Inspired by the modern, minimalist lines of Nordic design, Yamarin's new flagship is crafted for various climates and settings, whether in the chilly Nordic waters or the sun-drenched coastlines of Florida and the Mediterranean. With a spacious walkaround deck and luxurious cabin, the boat is versatile enough for both relaxing day trips and overnight stays.

Performance and Innovation for a Seamless Boating Experience

Powered by twin Yamaha outboards, this flagship offers both power and precision. With Yamarin's renowned hull geometry, boaters can enjoy a smooth ride and unmatched handling, whether navigating calm waters or cutting through heavy seas. In addition to its stunning design and driving experience, the flagship comes equipped with the Yamarin Q system, a smart onboard infotainment system that integrates navigation, engine data, and local weather updates, enhancing the overall ease and safety of the boating experience.

Powered by twin Yamaha outboards, this flagship offers both power and precision. With Yamarin's renowned hull geometry, boaters can enjoy a smooth ride and unmatched handling, whether navigating calm waters or cutting through heavy seas - photo © Yamarin

Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 2024: A Preview of What's to Come

In addition to the flagship reveal, Yamarin will also showcase three of its newest day cruisers—the 67 DC, 80 DC, and 88 DC—at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. The 88 DC, a 29-foot sporty express cruiser is powered by Yamaha's mighty 450hp V8 outboard engine. Meanwhile, the Yamarin 80 DC and 67 DC are sleek, elegant boats equipped with powerful Yamaha outboard engines, making them perfect for those who love the excitement of modern boating.

Yamarin invites boat enthusiasts from across the globe to join us in Fort Lauderdale, where the spirit of Scandinavian boating excellence will be on full display. More details about the flagship's features and innovations will be unveiled closer to the official launch in 2025.

