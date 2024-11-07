Marine tech company Savvy Navvy signs exclusive Australian and New Zealand distributor

7 Nov 01:49 PST

Marine technology company Savvy Navvy has signed Australia-based Paddy Wester as its exclusive Australian and New Zealand distributor, as the company continues to make digital navigation solutions more accessible for boaters.

Savvy Navvy is the only navigation app on the market to be sold via distributors, as the 'Google maps for boats' continues to grow globally.

From this week, Paddy Wester Pty Ltd has added Savvy Navvy subscriptions to key product lines sold via dealers across Australia and New Zealand. They are already available in Whitworths Marine & Leisure in Australia and coming to New Zealand soon. The partnership highlights the growing global shift toward digital navigation solutions that are safer, easier to use, and more affordable for today's boaters.

"We're delighted to sign our dealership with Paddy Wester knowing their wealth of expertise and network across Australia, New Zealand and beyond. We continue to see boaters and anglers moving away from traditional paper charts and costly chart plotters, embracing integrated navigation apps that put everything they need in the palm of their hand. This partnership, being the first app to get into dealers, supports not only the industry trend but also Savvy Navvy's vision in getting more people to enjoy the water through safer and simpler navigation," says Jacco Willemsen, Global Sales Manager at Savvy Navvy.

Savvy Navvy, often referred to as 'Google maps for boats', is a revolutionary, easy-to-use app that brings everything leisure boaters and anglers need for a seamless boating experience. It solves vital navigation issues for boaters, anglers, kayakers, paddleboarders and jet-skiers. Unlike any other boating navigation solution, Savvy Navvy provides smart routing—giving users the optimal route and dynamic ETAs based on real-time data: departure time, chart information, weather conditions, tide, boat specifications and local regulations. Points of interest, including marina information, marine services and local businesses are also shown in the app helping users plan their journeys both online and offline.

Lifelong boaters John and Jo McDonald run Paddy Wester Pty Ltd based on the Sunshine Coast, Queensland. They have worked in the marine industry for many decades and have a strong focus on marine electronics and navigation.

"Having worked with electronic navigation for many decades, we see Savvy Navvy as the next step in electronic navigation for dealers. It's a great navigation solution for boaters and anglers going beyond 'just navigation' and incorporating charts, wind, weather, tides all in one place. We're pleased to be the only distributor offering dealers across Australia and New Zealand the opportunity to sell Savvy Navvy in the form of scratchcards. The scratch card format allows dealers to sell Savvy Navvy subscriptions as physical products, bridging the gap between traditional and digital navigation tools," says John McDonald, Founder of Paddy Wester Pty Ltd.

By providing an accessible yet premium solution, Savvy Navvy empowers boaters with high-quality navigation technology that would typically require investing thousands of dollars in complex chart plotter systems. This aligns with the marine industry's broader push to make essential navigation features more approachable for a new generation of boaters, without compromising on reliability or safety.

For Australian and New Zealand dealers to order Savvy Navvy scratchcards, visit www.paddywester.com.au

There are still some Savvy Navvy distributor openings around the globe - anyone interested can contact Jacco Willemsen on or visit www.savvy-navvy.com.