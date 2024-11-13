Please select your home edition
Pershing unveils the GTX70 - the third model in the GTX range

by Pershing 13 Nov 07:50 PST
Pershing GTX70 © Pershing

Pershing unveils Pershing GTX70, the third model in the Sport Utility Yacht range and a perfect combination of the innovations and comfort introduced by the series and the two previous models.

This new Pershing is the result of a unique design effort to take full advantage of the available surface areas and add value to the exterior spaces, offering even more contact with the water. The transitions between exterior and interior are even more fluid, increasing liveability and creating a continuous open space, above all on the main deck. Every space on board Pershing GTX70 is designed for maximum comfort, bringing volumes together in a way that creates an experience of incredible comfort.

The magnificent result of collaboration between the Ferretti Group Product Strategy Committee led by Piero Ferrari, Vallicelli Design and the Group's Engineering Department, the hull was built at the Ferretti Group Plug and Mould facility, blending advanced technologies with Pershing's signature craftsmanship.

The keyword in this project is space, and compared with other models of the same size, Pershing GTX70 has 30% more exterior areas and 10% more interior spaces for guests. This concept, also featured on previous models, is one of the main aspects of the GTX range, created so that owners and guests can fully enjoy all the space and freedom for socialising on board.

Exterior design and main features

Pershing GTX70's exterior design echoes the styling of the Pershing Gran Turismo family line, intentionally reprising some of the distinctive features of the larger models. In this new design, the choice of an extremely vertical bow and its connection with the keel line give the boat's silhouette an unprecedented lightness and elegance reminiscent of sporty sailing boats. The slightly convex sheer line, with no discontinuities or stanchions, runs from bow to stern and joins up with the bulwarks on either side of the cockpit, which are designed to become two terraces that open out. The concept of refined, deliberate space returns in these outdoor elements too.

Pershing GTX70 is characterised by a rare formal balance, a quality that is elegantly complemented by the sleek arch-shaped deckhouse and the windows in the hull sides.

Interior design and layout

The highly dynamic interior design reflects Pershing's cruising style and approach to life on board. On the main deck, the stern area remains split into two levels: the one dedicated to the beach area - furnished with a sofa or sunpad integrated into the structure of the transom - has a surface area of 23 square metres when the side terraces are open, significantly increasing the living space. On this model too, the position of the galley - aft on the main deck - makes it the perfect link between the outdoor dining area and the interior lounge. The up-down pocket window in the galley unit separates and unites the two areas according to the owner's wishes, allowing the space to be fully exploited as the entrance to the main deck. This space reveals the importance of the widebody structure, a signature feature of GTX series models under 24 m LOA: the arrangement of the lounge, with two inverted L-shaped sofas facing each other, creates synchrony and conversation between the two volumes. On the lower deck, however, Pershing GTX70 has three cabins and three en-suite bathrooms designed with input from a study that mapped the volumes and identified innovative solutions for maximum space optimisation. Another result of this study is the creation of a convenient laundry room that can be entered from the hall and contains with all the necessary appliances in the same place.

Finally, the 16-square-metre sportbridge is the focus of three generous areas for the sunpad, the dining area and the helm station, with shade provided when needed by an electrically operated bimini top with a prepreg carbon structure.

Propulsion and technology

Equipped with three 900 MHP VOLVO PENTA D13 IPS1200 engines, Pershing GTX70 reaches a top speed of 35 knots (preliminary data) and a cruising speed of 30 knots. The yacht will have CE Class A certification, the safest for boats under 24 m.

