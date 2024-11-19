Please select your home edition
XCAT Grand Prix of Alsharqiyah 2024 is going live

by UIM XCat Worlds 19 Nov 07:10 PST 21-23 November 2024
XCAT Grand Prix of Alsharqiyah © UIM XCat World Championship 2024

The waters of Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province in Al Khobar will, for the first time, host the prestigious UIM XCAT World Championship: the Alsharqiyah Grand Prix, going live from November 21-23.

This milestone event is made possible through the support and collaboration of the Saudi Water Sports & Diving Federation (SWSDF), which recently became a full member of the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM). Their support has brought this thrilling round of XCAT racing to Saudi Arabia.

XCAT Grand Prix of Alsharqiyah - photo © UIM XCat World Championship 2024
XCAT Grand Prix of Alsharqiyah - photo © UIM XCat World Championship 2024

This highly anticipated event marks a pivotal moment in the championship as the penultimate round before the Grand Finale in Dubai this December, where the World Champion will be crowned.

Ten teams are gearing up for the competition, with championship standings revealing an intense battle for supremacy:

  • 1st Place: Boat no. 2, Swecat Racing (192 points) led by Swedish pilot Sebastian Groth and Norwegian Erik Sundblad Johansen.
  • 2nd Place: Boat no. 96, HPI Fujairah Racing Team (155 points), manned by Italian brothers Rosario and Giuseppe Schiano di Cola.
  • 3rd Place: Boat no. 7, Victory Team (137 points), featuring Emirati duo Salem Al Adidi and Eisa Al Ali

