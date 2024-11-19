XCAT Grand Prix of Alsharqiyah 2024 is going live

by UIM XCat Worlds 19 Nov 07:10 PST

The waters of Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province in Al Khobar will, for the first time, host the prestigious UIM XCAT World Championship: the Alsharqiyah Grand Prix, going live from November 21-23.

This milestone event is made possible through the support and collaboration of the Saudi Water Sports & Diving Federation (SWSDF), which recently became a full member of the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM). Their support has brought this thrilling round of XCAT racing to Saudi Arabia.

This highly anticipated event marks a pivotal moment in the championship as the penultimate round before the Grand Finale in Dubai this December, where the World Champion will be crowned.

Ten teams are gearing up for the competition, with championship standings revealing an intense battle for supremacy: