On board the SY62 3-Deck Closed with Maryline & Toon

SY62 3-Deck Closed © Silent Yachts SY62 3-Deck Closed © Silent Yachts

by Silent Yachts 23 Nov 08:01 PST

There are plenty of reasons to choose Silent Yachts. Maryline and Toon, from Belgium, chose the new SY62 3-Deck Closed, in the owner's suite version, for three main reasons.

Silence was the primary one. After years of enjoying the ocean, Maryline and Toon sought an escape from the constant engine noise that disrupted their experience. The quietness of Silent Yachts' solar- powered catamarans was the natural choice.

Spaciousness was the second reason. The generous volumes of the SY62 perfectly align with Maryline's desire to have the whole family around, allowing her to talk with them while cooking in the main deck's expansive kitchen surrounded by the ocean.

Independence was the third. Maryline and Toon love to explore remote bays, away from the crowds of busy harbors. Silent Yachts makes this possible, allowing owners to generate their own power and enjoy more freedom and quality time on board.

Leveraging Silent Yachts' exceptional layout flexibility, Maryline and Toon selected the owner's suite version for their seaside adventures. This configuration is ideal for those seeking the ultimate privacy. Here, the third deck transforms into an exclusive suite with nearly 360 degrees panoramic sea views and a private terrace, the perfect oasis to relax and unwind.

Listen to Maryline and Toon's story and discover how their newly delivered SY62 is a dream come true for year-round journeys at sea.