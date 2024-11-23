Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 S-Series LEADERBOARD

On board the SY62 3-Deck Closed with Maryline & Toon

by Silent Yachts 23 Nov 08:01 PST
SY62 3-Deck Closed © Silent Yachts

There are plenty of reasons to choose Silent Yachts. Maryline and Toon, from Belgium, chose the new SY62 3-Deck Closed, in the owner's suite version, for three main reasons.

Silence was the primary one. After years of enjoying the ocean, Maryline and Toon sought an escape from the constant engine noise that disrupted their experience. The quietness of Silent Yachts' solar- powered catamarans was the natural choice.

Spaciousness was the second reason. The generous volumes of the SY62 perfectly align with Maryline's desire to have the whole family around, allowing her to talk with them while cooking in the main deck's expansive kitchen surrounded by the ocean.

Independence was the third. Maryline and Toon love to explore remote bays, away from the crowds of busy harbors. Silent Yachts makes this possible, allowing owners to generate their own power and enjoy more freedom and quality time on board.

Leveraging Silent Yachts' exceptional layout flexibility, Maryline and Toon selected the owner's suite version for their seaside adventures. This configuration is ideal for those seeking the ultimate privacy. Here, the third deck transforms into an exclusive suite with nearly 360 degrees panoramic sea views and a private terrace, the perfect oasis to relax and unwind.

Listen to Maryline and Toon's story and discover how their newly delivered SY62 is a dream come true for year-round journeys at sea.

Related Articles

Silent 62 3-Deck Open makes global debut in Cannes
It builds on the successful platform of the Silent 62, offering an open-sided third deck Silent Yachts is excited to be exhibiting its new Silent 62 3-Deck Open at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2024. It is the first time that this breathtaking electric catamaran has been introduced to the public. Posted on 10 Sep Welcome on board brand new Silent 62 3-Deck Open
The ideal catamaran for silent and autonomous journeys As the Cannes Yachting Festival approaches, we are excited to share a preview of our all-new Silent 62 3-Deck Open, which will be showcased as a world premiere at the upcoming event in France. Posted on 29 Aug Silent Yachts to deliver 18 yachts in 18 months
Seven more catamarans scheduled for 2024 and ten the year after It is all go at Silent Yachts, where the workforce of 180 is fully engaged in delivering seven of its innovative Silent 62s before the end of the year. Posted on 27 Jun The Captain's Tale
Embarking on the Silent Yachts Journey: The Kings' story Embarking on the Silent Yachts Journey: The Kings' story. Posted on 22 Jun Silent-Yachts emerges stronger under new ownership
Leading electric catamaran builder Silent-Yachts has shaken off a period of financial difficulties Leading electric catamaran builder Silent-Yachts has shaken off a period of financial difficulties to emerge stronger under new ownership. Access to fresh funding, there is a robust and solid growth strategy in place that covers the next five years. Posted on 16 Apr Silent-Yachts launches Silent 62 3-Deck
Ultra-efficient next generation solar electric drivetrain Innovative shipyard Silent-Yachts has launched its first Silent 62 3-Deck solar electric catamaran at its facility in Fano, Italy. Posted on 4 Apr Two solar electric Silent 62 catamarans launched
With new ultra-efficient Silent-Yachts drivetrain Innovative Austrian shipyard Silent Yachts has launched two hulls of the new solar electric catamaran model, the Silent 62, which features its brand-new drivetrain. Posted on 13 Dec 2023 Silent 62 at Cannes Yachting Festival 2023
Continuing its journey into an eco-friendly future The innovative Austrian shipyard SILENT-YACHTS is continuing its journey into an eco-friendly future with the upcoming world debut of its new flagship yacht at the Cannes Yachting Festival: the SILENT 62 3-Deck solar electric catamaran. Posted on 5 Jul 2023 Silent-Yachts boosts production at Italian yard
15+ SILENT 60 series units assigned for construction in Fano Since last summer when SILENT-YACHTS became the sole owner of its Italian shipyard in Fano, the privately owned company has streamlined the production process and continues to increase the size of its team to handle the growth in sales. Posted on 29 May 2023 Silent-Yachts first launch from its own shipyard
The first launch is a Silent 60 series yacht Silent-Yachts has reached another important milestone in its exciting journey. The company has launched the very first solar electric catamaran at its own shipyard in Fano, Italy, which has been acquired in spring 2022. Posted on 7 Feb 2023
Trinidad and Tobago - Sail Service StayMaritimo 2023 S-Series FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy