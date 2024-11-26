Please select your home edition
Sanlorenzo unveils offices in Sydney with Simpson Marine and brings Bluegame to Australia

by Sanlorenzo 25 Nov 22:28 PST
Sanlorenzo unveils offices in Sydney and brings Bluegame to Australia for the first time © Sanlorenzo Yachts

Following the acquisition of Simpson Marine, Sanlorenzo strengthens its presence in the Asia-Pacific market with the opening of the “Sanlorenzo Australia” office in Sydney. The event also marks an important milestone for Bluegame, which debuts in the country with the brand's bestselling BGX63. Sanlorenzo, on the other hand, brings two of its most iconic boats, SD126 and SX76.

Sanlorenzo's growth in the Asia-Pacific market:

In May this year, Sanlorenzo announced the completion of the acquisition of 95% of Simpson Marine, a leading player in the Asia-Pacific region in yachting sales and service. The acquisition enabled the company to establish a direct presence in the area by further developing its service offerings, representing an important step toward expanding the business at an international level, allowing for further growth in a strategically relevant market as the Asia-Pacific one, for which there are significant prospects for development over the next decade.

Innovation and new technologies are major trend drivers in the APAC region, as is the demand for more sustainable solutions and the most advanced navigation systems. These are characteristics that not only Sanlorenzo's yachts are able to fully meet, but which, together with elegance, luxury and Made in Italy style constitute the real DNA of the Group.

The boats on display in Australia:

The second model in the brand's innovative crossover range, BGX63 enhances all the advantages of the BGX line's revolutionary concept, starting from the desire to prioritize the owner's life on board and the guests’ privacy, to the comfort in navigation, to the revolutionary layout, which connects exterior and interior areas in a fluid path. All of this without failing the brand's founding values, which find expression in the performance hull in the broadest sense-comfortable and safe navigation in all conditions, amazing maneuverability-in superior comfort levels and in the application of sustainability principles.

In occasion of the opening of the Sydney office, Bluegame's BGX63 was joined by 2 iconic yachts from Sanlorenzo's SX and SD lines: SX76 and SD126.

With the opening of the Group’s office in Sydney, Sanlorenzo introduces itself to the Australian public - and beyond - with three extraordinary products and takes another important step in its global growth strategy.

